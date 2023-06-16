Cincinnati Opera Adds Additional Performance of THE KNOCK

In response to popular demand, Cincinnati Opera will offer an additional performance of the powerful new opera, The Knock, as part of its 2023 Summer Festival. Composed by Aleksandra Vrebalov with a libretto by Deborah Brevoort, The Knock offers a glimpse into the sacrifices made by U.S. military wives on the home front while their spouses are deployed. Cincinnati Opera presents the world stage premiere of The Knock, with performances beginning on Friday, June 23.

Limited seating is available through Friday, July 7. Visit Click Here for more information.

The Knock Updated Performance Schedule:

Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. (sold out)

Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. (sold out)

Sunday, July 2 at 3 p.m. (sold out)

Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7 at 3 p.m. (newly-added performance)

Friday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Location:

Cincinnati Music Hall, Wilks Studio

1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Tickets:

$75 admission; special pricing is available for U.S. military members and seniors, with week-of special pricing for full-time students. For information, visit Click Here or call 513-241-2742.

