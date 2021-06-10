Beck Center Spotlight Fundraiser Focus On Professional Theater

Beck Center for the Arts' annual Spotlight Gala will have guests honoring major donors Wally and Joyce Senney, and Artistic Director Scott Spence, while celebrating 88 years of the professional theater program, in the event space Gordon Green in Gordon Square.

These committed individuals have put their time, energy, talents, and resources into growing the professional theater program, now in association with Actor's Equity Association like peer institutions, Cleveland Play House, Dobama Theater, and Great Lakes Theater. The benefit will take place live and in-person on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.

This year's honorees, major donors Joyce and Wally Senney, of Senney Enterprises, are longtime donors and fans of Beck Center's professional theater program. They also have a long history at Beck Center beginning with Lakewood Little Theater. "Joyce and I have been residents of Lakewood for most of our lives. Along with our family who all still live in Lakewood, we want to do whatever we can to not only keep Lakewood as a great place to live, but also to improve it. The Beck Center is a jewel that brings many people, young and old, into our community to learn and study the arts and sends them out with confidence, talents and skills that end up putting some on Broadway. We want our name on the Senney Theater to keep us identified as part of Lakewood and also because our family once owned the original theater that is part of The Beck campus.

Scott Spence, Artistic Director for over 30 years, has directed and produced over 100 titles, just at Beck Center alone. "I'm thrilled to celebrate this milestone with my extended Beck family. To have a home to create for 30 years is really as good as it gets for an artist. I wake up every day more grateful than the day before."

"The committee has put together a fun and meaningful evening, and I'm excited for everyone to experience the beautifully renovated Gordon Green, too!" said Spotlight Chair, Traci Nolan. According to Beck Center President and CEO Lucinda Einhouse, "After such an extended intermission, it feels good to be getting together in person and celebrating theater, especially since this is the legacy program of Beck Center. I'm grateful for the opportunity to put the spotlight on Scott whose talent has shown on our stages for so many decades. And I'm especially grateful to put the spotlight on Wally and Joyce whose exceptional philanthropic gift is a statement of their commitment to the future of this historic organization."

Proceeds from Spotlight advance Beck Center's mission to provide the community with arts education, performances, exhibitions, creative arts therapies, and outreach programming while creating arts experiences for all people of all ages, and abilities. This year's entertainment will feature performers recreating their original vocal performances from various musicals directed by Scott Spence during his 30 years, and dinner prepared by renowned Chef Chris Hodgson of Driftwood Catering, music and dancing by DJ DIVA, and a silent auction, and paddle raise. We are also excited to welcome back again this year our MC Bill Litzler to run the festivities!

Due to the growing popularity of this event, Spotlight dinner tickets are selling quickly. Please contact 216.521.2540 x43 or visit beckcenter.org to purchase tickets or for more information. If you are unable to attend, please consider donating to Beck Center, or purchasing an ad for the program to congratulate our honorees.