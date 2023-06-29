Beck Center For The Arts Alumni Hall Of Fame Celebrates Impressive New Inductees For Historic 90th Season Spotlight Gala

Beck Center for the Arts’ annual Spotlight Gala theme, “Celebrating Our Past, Creating Our Future” looks back at Beck Center’s 90-year history of creating arts experiences, providing an evening of fun and entertainment, as well as a celebration of three very special inductees into the Alumni Hall of Fame. The Spotlight benefit will take place on Friday, July 14, 2023 starting at 6:00 p.m., at Gordon Green.

The 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees embody the arts as a form of expression, culture, and spirit. Their accomplishments indicate society’s reliance on art for inspiration and entertainment. Beck Center for the Arts Artistic Director, Scott Spence says, “In an institution that has been producing theatre for 90 years it's inevitable that you will enjoy the connection to performers who have become masters of their profession. I am thrilled that these performers of such high distinction will join us as new members of Beck Center’s Alumni Hall of Fame. So richly deserved!”

The 2023 inductees include Michael Chernus, an actor well known for Orange is the New Black, Captain Phillips, and Men In Black 3. Michael grew up in Rocky River, took theater classes and performed in The Lion in Winter at Beck Center before heading off to Juilliard School’s Drama Division. Regional theater work includes Williamstown Theatre Festival and Off Broadway theatres (Roundabout as well as The Public, where he won the 2011 Obie Award), the current Amazon Prime series, Dead Ringers as well as Apple TV hit Severance.

Austin Pendleton, an Ohio native, is a distinguished theater artist and instructor, playwright, director, and actor on both stage and screen. He has left an indelible mark on the arts through his inspiring performances, profound understanding of the craft, his sharing of knowledge, and unwavering dedication to the theater. Northeast Ohio audiences may have seen Mr. Pendleton in Broadway Bound or Glengarry Glen Ross on the Senney Theater stage at Beck Center. He won a Tony Award nomination for Best Director of A Play for the Broadway revival of The Little Foxes in 1981. He has received two Drama Desk Award nominations and the recipient of a Special Drama Desk Award in 2007. His most recent work on Broadway was directing the 2023 Tony Award nominated play Between Riverside & Crazy.

Steve Routman is an acclaimed actor, both on stage and on Films/TV including Fosse/Verdon, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. Regional Theatre credits include roles At Long Wharf and Arena Stage. Throughout his career, Mr. Routman has graced numerous prestigious stages, leaving audiences spellbound with his profound interpretations of complex characters. .

Please join Beck Center for the Arts in congratulating these theater artists on these well-deserved accolades. Their induction into the Beck Center for the Arts’ Alumni Hall of Fame is a testament to their extraordinary careers, remarkable talent, and profound impact on the performing arts.

Due to the growing popularity of this event, Spotlight dinner tickets are already selling quickly. Please contact 216.424-7638 or visit beckcenter.org to purchase tickets or for more information.

Spotlight Sponsors include First Federal Lakewood, Turner Construction, Ulmer & Berne LLP, Nordson Corporation Foundation, Turning Point Wealth, Civista Bank, Vedda Printing, Medical Mutual, Corrigan Krause, Bober Markey Fedorovich, Huntington Bank and table hosts, Wally and Joyce Senney, Cindy and Tom Einhouse, Pat & Jim Oliver, Brad & Marge Richmond, Richard Fox, Mike & Carol O'Brien, Dale & Cindy Brogan.

