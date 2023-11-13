The HK Phil Concludes Tours to Thailand and Korea and Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Daegu Concert House

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) concluded its tours in Thailand and Korea in late October with a resounding success. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the HK Phil and Daegu Concert House to promote classical music through collaboration and exchanges.

Bangkok Tour (21 – 22 October)

The HK Phil is thrilled to have taken part in the Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok, a cultural exchange event organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Co-presented by the LCSD of the HKSAR and Mahidol University’s College of Music in Thailand, the opening concert “Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra: Shostakovich Piano Concerto” was held in the Prince Mahidol Hall of Mahidol University on 21 October. Led by HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, this captivating performance featured renowned Thai musicians, pianist Poom Prommachart and HK Phil Principal Trumpet Nitiphum Bamrungbanthum. Together, they performed Shostakovich’s First Piano Concerto, which highlights the solo trumpet almost as much as the piano. The programme also included Ravel’s La valse and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, which depicted in colourful music the exotic tales of A Thousand and One Nights. The HK Phil is grateful to have UOB’s sponsorship on the soloists' appearance and ONYX Hospitality Groups as the Hotel Partner.

On 22 October, the HK Phil’s brass and percussion section joined forces with their counterparts from the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra. Under the batons of HK Phil Associate Principal Bass Clarinet Lorenzo Iosco and Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra Assistant Music Director Thanapol Setabrahmana, this joint orchestra presented notable fanfares, capturing the festivities and solemnity of the orchestral brass at the Music Auditorium, the College of Music at Mahidol University. Prior to the chamber concert, HK Phil Principal Horn Lin Jiang, Principal Trumpet Nitiphum Bamrungbanthum and Principal Trombone Jarod Vermette conducted a brass-ensemble clinic for local music students.

Seoul and Daegu Tour (28 – 29 October)

Following their engagements in Thailand, the HK Phil travelled to Korea. Under the baton of Roberto González-Monjas, the HK Phil, accompanied by Korean violinist Inmo Yang, presented two concerts at the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall and the Daegu Concert House Grand Hall on 28 and 29 October 2023, respectively. Supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Tokyo) of the Government of the HKSAR, the performances commenced with the lively Spanish dances of Capriccio espagnol and concluded with Dvořák’s From the New World symphony, brimming with enchanting melodies. Inmo Yang, an internationally acclaimed violinist and winner of prestigious competitions, demonstrated his exquisite style of romanticism with his award-winning piece, Sibelius’ Violin Concerto.

Before the concert in Daegu, the HK Phil and Daegu Concert House (DCH) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), entering into a phase of collaboration. Signed by the Chief Executive of the HK Phil, Benedikt Fohr, and the Director of Daegu Foundation for Culture and Arts, Jeong-gil Kim, the MoU solidifies the commitment of both organisations to support talented young musicians and promote classical music through collaboration and exchanges. In August 2024, DCH will invite two or three HK Phil musicians to serve as faculty members for the Solaisan Youth Orchestra. Furthermore, the HK Phil will collaborate with Solasian Youth Orchestra musicians for either a chamber music concert or an education and outreach performance in 2024. Additionally, the HK Phil and DCH will explore avenues for further cooperation, including exchanges between musicians, conductors and staff between the Daegu Symphony Orchestra and the HK Phil.

Looking ahead, the HK Phil’s Music Director Jaap van Zweden and Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman are set to return to the Greater Bay Area this November. They will be leading the orchestra in concerts held at the Guangzhou Xinghai Concert Hall and the Shenzhen Concert Hall, respectively. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the HK Phil will also tour Singapore and eight cities in Europe in 2024, sharing the beauty of music and forging connections with audiences from every corner of the world.