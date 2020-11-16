Online Performance Alliance Launches in the Huangpu District

The group launched to explore new development paths amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A new online performance alliance has launched in Huangpu District to explore new development paths amid the coronavirus pandemic, Shine reports.

Founding members of the Show Life Online Performance Alliance include the Shanghai Grand Theater, Mahua FunAge, Shaanxi Grand Theater, streaming website iQiyi and China Mobile's Shanghai branch.

It was launched on the Online Performing Arts Development Summit at the Shanghai Grand Theater on Monday. The summit, which was also livestreamed on Wechat and Bilibili, focused on the future of online performances in the post pandemic era.

New technologies and facilities for the online performances were on display at the summit. Five leading tech firms released new equipment with 4K high definition, virtual reality and augmented reality as well as the extended reality to offer new online watching experiences.

"The new Internet plus performance pattern has lowered the threshold for audiences, narrowed the distance between the stage and inspired us during the pandemic lockdown," said Ma Li, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Read more on Shine.

