National Ballet of China Presents Three Upcoming Performances at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center
The shows include “Carmen,” “L'Arlésienne” and “La Sylphide."
The National Ballet of China has announced three upcoming performances at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center for the National Day holiday, Shine reports. The shows include "Carmen," "L'Arlésienne" and "La Sylphide."
"Carmen" and "L'Arlésienne" were both choreographed by Roland Petit, who also designed the costumes and stage settings for Carmen. He also adapted "L'Arlésienne" into a ballet in 1973.
"La Sylphide" was choreographed by Danish ballet master August Bournonville.
Performance information:
Date: October 4-5, 7:15pm
Tickets: 280-880 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center
Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area