Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Ballet of China Presents Three Upcoming Performances at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Article Pixel

The shows include “Carmen,” “L'Arlésienne” and “La Sylphide."

Sep. 27, 2020  

The National Ballet of China has announced three upcoming performances at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center for the National Day holiday, Shine reports. The shows include "Carmen," "L'Arlésienne" and "La Sylphide."

"Carmen" and "L'Arlésienne" were both choreographed by Roland Petit, who also designed the costumes and stage settings for Carmen. He also adapted "L'Arlésienne" into a ballet in 1973.

"La Sylphide" was choreographed by Danish ballet master August Bournonville.

Performance information:

Date: October 4-5, 7:15pm
Tickets: 280-880 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center
Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area



Related Articles View More China Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 7 More Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
  • Lena Hall's Obsessed: Prince Concert Now Available On Demand
  • ICYMI: Watch the Top 5 High Schoolers Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!