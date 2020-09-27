National Ballet of China Presents Three Upcoming Performances at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center

The shows include “Carmen,” “L'Arlésienne” and “La Sylphide."

The National Ballet of China has announced three upcoming performances at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center for the National Day holiday, Shine reports. The shows include "Carmen," "L'Arlésienne" and "La Sylphide."

"Carmen" and "L'Arlésienne" were both choreographed by Roland Petit, who also designed the costumes and stage settings for Carmen. He also adapted "L'Arlésienne" into a ballet in 1973.

"La Sylphide" was choreographed by Danish ballet master August Bournonville.

Performance information:

Date: October 4-5, 7:15pm

Tickets: 280-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

Shows View More China Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You