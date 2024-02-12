Michael Sanderling Performs SHOSTAKOVICH SYMPHONY NO. 6 in April

The performance is set for 12 April 2024.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

Michael Sanderling Performs SHOSTAKOVICH SYMPHONY NO. 6 in April

German guest conductor Michael Sanderling joins hands with HK Phil Principal Clarinet Andrew Simon to present Mozart’s swansong – the rustic Clarinet Concerto. The performance is set for 12 April 2024.

The concert runs approximately 1 hour 30 minutes with an intermission.

HK Phil Jubilee Tickets ($50) will be available for selected concerts during counter sale period on a first- come, first-served basis. Each customer can purchase up to two tickets per programme (unless specified otherwise). These tickets are not available during subscription period, and no concessionary discount will be offered.  

Programme

MOZART Don Giovanni Overture

MOZART Clarinet Concerto

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony no. 6




