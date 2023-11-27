RHYTHM OF THE CITY Will Be Performed by The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) is celebrating its Golden Jubilee with “Rhythm of the City” – a combination of community initiatives including free busking performances, Music Journey with Star Ferry and many more events throughout the 2023/24 Season. An array of original merchandise created in collaboration with local brands and artists is also available from November 2023.

Rhythm of the City: Community Busking Performances (October 2023 to April 2024)

The HK Phil has always been closely connected with the community since its first performance in 1948 (as Sino-British Club Symphony Orchestra), which took place in St Stephen's Girls College. Today, the orchestra is reaching over 30,000 students annually through school concerts and ensemble visits, and audiences from all walks of life through community concerts and casual music encounters, such as Rhythm of the City: Community Busking Performances.

Rhythm of the City: Community Busking Performances take place in Hong Kong's cultural landmarks and shopping malls, fitting as a joyous way to celebrate the orchestra's 50th birthday. The HK Phil String Quartet, Trombone Quintet and Fellows of The Orchestra Academy Hong Kong cannot wait to perform for the public at various locations. For details of the performances, please refer to Appendix 1.

Rhythm of the City: Music Journey with Star Ferry (From mid-December 2023)

With venue support from Star Ferry, the HK Phil is launching the third chapter of its partnership with public transport, Rhythm of the City: Music Journey with Star Ferry . An affordable and convenient way to cross Victoria Harbour, the “Star” Ferry Company has been serving Hongkongers for 125 years and carrying tourists from around the world. The HK Phil also strives to make classical music accessible to the community and to promote Hong Kong through top-notch performances and touring. Starting from mid-December 2023, music played by the HK Phil with narration will be broadcasted on the ferry.

HK Phil 50th Anniversary Merchandise Series

Celebrating HK Phil's milestone and home-grown talents, the orchestra collaborates with local brands and artists to craft a total of 11 items of original merchandise. Be the first to own the anniversary souvenirs at the sales launch at the ever-popular Swire Symphony Under the Stars on 18 November 2023 (Sat). The merchandise will also be available at the HK Phil concerts held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui in December 2023 and the HKTDC Design Gallery in the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai from December 2023 to April 2024. Patrons can also select their favourite gifts for their loved ones online from 18 November 2023 (Sat) at the HK Phil website (Click Here) and Lion Rock Press online store (thelionrockpress.com/collections/hk-phil). Product details can be found in Appendix 2.

The family-appealing Rhythm of the City Mismatching Socks come in two family sets in four styles created by Pair Pair Full. The HK Phil's first bilingual Children's Book Project, The Stowaways Symphony: The Musical Adventures of the Zoo OrchestraChildren's Picture Book, in collaboration with Sophia Hotung and published by Humming Publishing, teaches young audiences about musical instruments and concert etiquette. The beautiful illustrations in the book are transformed into a Tote Bag. SPARKLE Collection Silk Scarf & Pocket Square, designed by SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN, comes in three styles in daring neon colours. The HK Phil Golden Jubilee Moleskine Custom Edition Notebook and the HK Phil Golden Jubilee Parker Pen are the perfect duo for capturing your HK Phil moments.

Book Talk: Join Sophia Hotung and the animals for a musical adventure

The Stowaways Symphony: The Musical Adventures of the Zoo Orchestra interactive book talk in both English and Cantonese, will be held at the Causeway Bay Eslite 9/F Forum on 12 November 2023 (Sun) at 1:30PM. Guest host Stephanie Ng, founder of Body Banter, will ask Sophia Hotung about her music journey, her relationship with the HK Phil and the creative process of the book. Young readers are welcome to share their exciting concert experiences and concertgoing etiquette. There will be a read-aloud and a book signing session.