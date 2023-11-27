RHYTHM OF THE CITY Will Be Performed by The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

An array of original merchandise created in collaboration with local brands and artists is also available from November 2023.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

The HK Phil Concludes Tours to Thailand and Korea and Signs Memorandum of Understanding wi Photo 1 The HK Phil Concludes Tours to Thailand and Korea and Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Daegu Concert House
RHYTHM OF THE CITY Will Be Performed by The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Photo 2 RHYTHM OF THE CITY Will Be Performed by The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

RHYTHM OF THE CITY Will Be Performed by The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) is celebrating its Golden Jubilee with “Rhythm of the City” – a combination of community initiatives including free busking performances, Music Journey with Star Ferry and many more events throughout the 2023/24 Season. An array of original merchandise created in collaboration with local brands and artists is also available from November 2023.

Rhythm of the City: Community Busking Performances (October 2023 to April 2024)

The HK Phil has always been closely connected with the community since its first performance in 1948 (as Sino-British Club Symphony Orchestra), which took place in St Stephen's Girls College. Today, the orchestra is reaching over 30,000 students annually through school concerts and ensemble visits, and audiences from all walks of life through community concerts and casual music encounters, such as Rhythm of the City: Community Busking Performances.

Rhythm of the City: Community Busking Performances take place in Hong Kong's cultural landmarks and shopping malls, fitting as a joyous way to celebrate the orchestra's 50th birthday. The HK Phil String Quartet, Trombone Quintet and Fellows of The Orchestra Academy Hong Kong cannot wait to perform for the public at various locations.  For details of the performances, please refer to Appendix 1.

Rhythm of the City: Music Journey with Star Ferry (From mid-December 2023)

With venue support from Star Ferry, the HK Phil is launching the third chapter of its partnership with public transport, Rhythm of the City: Music Journey with Star Ferry . An affordable and convenient way to cross Victoria Harbour, the “Star” Ferry Company has been serving Hongkongers for 125 years and carrying tourists from around the world. The HK Phil also strives to make classical music accessible to the community and to promote Hong Kong through top-notch performances and touring. Starting from mid-December 2023, music played by the HK Phil with narration will be broadcasted on the ferry.

HK Phil 50th Anniversary Merchandise Series

Celebrating HK Phil's milestone and home-grown talents, the orchestra collaborates with local brands and artists to craft a total of 11 items of original merchandise. Be the first to own the anniversary souvenirs at the sales launch at the ever-popular Swire Symphony Under the Stars on 18 November 2023 (Sat). The merchandise will also be available at the HK Phil concerts held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui in December 2023 and the HKTDC Design Gallery in the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai from December 2023 to April 2024. Patrons can also select their favourite gifts for their loved ones online from 18 November 2023 (Sat) at the HK Phil website (Click Here) and Lion Rock Press online store (thelionrockpress.com/collections/hk-phil). Product details can be found in Appendix 2.

The family-appealing Rhythm of the City Mismatching Socks come in two family sets in four styles created by Pair Pair Full. The HK Phil's first bilingual Children's Book Project, The Stowaways Symphony: The Musical Adventures of the Zoo OrchestraChildren's Picture Book, in collaboration with Sophia Hotung and published by Humming Publishing, teaches young audiences about musical instruments and concert etiquette. The beautiful illustrations in the book are transformed into a Tote Bag. SPARKLE Collection Silk Scarf & Pocket Square, designed by SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN, comes in three styles in daring neon colours. The HK Phil Golden Jubilee Moleskine Custom Edition Notebook and the HK Phil Golden Jubilee Parker Pen are the perfect duo for capturing your HK Phil moments.

Book Talk: Join Sophia Hotung and the animals for a musical adventure

The Stowaways Symphony: The Musical Adventures of the Zoo Orchestra interactive book talk in both English and Cantonese, will be held at the Causeway Bay Eslite 9/F Forum on 12 November 2023 (Sun) at 1:30PM. Guest host Stephanie Ng, founder of Body Banter, will ask Sophia Hotung about her music journey, her relationship with the HK Phil and the creative process of the book. Young readers are welcome to share their exciting concert experiences and concertgoing etiquette. There will be a read-aloud and a book signing session.




RELATED STORIES - China

1
RHYTHM OF THE CITY Will Be Performed by The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Photo
RHYTHM OF THE CITY Will Be Performed by The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) is celebrating its Golden Jubilee with “Rhythm of the City” – a combination of community initiatives including free busking performances, Music Journey with Star Ferry and many more events throughout the 2023/24 Season. Learn more about the lineup here!

2
The HK Phil Concludes Tours to Thailand and Korea and Signs Memorandum of Understanding wi Photo
The HK Phil Concludes Tours to Thailand and Korea and Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Daegu Concert House

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) concluded its tours in Thailand and Korea in late October with a resounding success. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the HK Phil and Daegu Concert House to promote classical music through collaboration and exchanges.

3
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Global Tour to Launch Second Season in Shanghai, China Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Global Tour to Launch Second Season in Shanghai, China

THE SOUND OF MUSIC Global Tour - Second Season Launches in Shanghai, China. Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia are launching a second season of the international tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC.

4
World-Class Soloists Unite With The HK Phil Under Jaap Van Zweden and Vasily Petrenko Photo
World-Class Soloists Unite With The HK Phil Under Jaap Van Zweden and Vasily Petrenko

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present a superb line-up of programmes led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden and Maestro Vasily Petrenko in November and December 2023. World-class soloists Yo-Yo Ma, Nobuyuki Tsujii, Elizabeth Watts and Lang Lang will share the stage with the HK Phil.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
View all Videos

China SHOWS

Recommended For You









close sound sound