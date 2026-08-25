VLADIMIR Announces Full Casting For Shattered Globe Production

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Shattered Globe Theatre is set to to open its 36th Season with the Midwest premiere of Erika Sheffer’s Vladimir, an unflinching drama of resistance directed by Ensemble Member Lou Contey*, playing October 2 – November 14, 2026 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Single tickets ($20 – $60) are now on sale at SGTheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. The press opening is Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 7:30 pm.

Vladimir features Ensemble Members Rebecca Jordan*, Drew Schad* and Adam Schulmerich*, Associate Artist Steve Peebles+, with Isabel Alamein, Kseniya Janyan, Juliana Liscio, Laila Malak, Tristan Odenkirk and Ben Perry.

In a world where facts are manipulated and fear is currency, the truth becomes dangerous.

As a new authoritarian government tightens its grip on Russia, Erika Sheffer's Vladimir follows an independent journalist who uncovers a story that could expose the truth behind a nation in transition. But when every headline comes with consequences and every source becomes a target, she must decide how much she's willing to sacrifice for the story. Vladimir is a gripping political thriller about what happens when silence becomes complicity.

The production team includes Joe Shermoly (Scenic Designer), KClare McKellaston (Costume Designer), Shelley Strasser* (Lighting Designer), Christopher Kriz+ (Original Music and Sound Designer), Cecilia Chan (Props Designer), Erin Pleake (Projection Designer), Elise Kauzlaric (Dialect Coach), Maren Robinson (Dramaturg), Catherine Miller (Casting Director), Ellie Fey* (Assistant Lighting Designer), E Tylkowski (Production Manager), Nick Peebles (Technical Director), Leah Donovan (Lead Electrician), Tina M. Jach* (Production Stage Manager) and Emily Nicholas (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Denotes SGT Ensemble Member +Denotes SGT Artistic Associate

Performances take place Friday, October 2 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 pm, Sunday, October 4 at 3 pm and Wednesday, October 7 at 7:30 pm at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. Regular run: Saturday, October 10 – Saturday, November 14, 2026 Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3 pm. Please note: there will not be a 7:30 pm performance on Friday, October 9 or Saturday, October 31; there will be an added 3 pm performance on Saturday November 14.

Tickets: Previews: $25. Regular run: $20 - $60. Student, veteran/active military and teacher discounts available. Single tickets are available at SGTheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. Season Traveler memberships starting at $55 are also available. For information on group discounts, e-mail groupsales@shatteredglobe.org or call (773) 770-0333.

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