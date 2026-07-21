The Chicago Puppet Lab Showcase to be Presented ﻿At Raven Theatre

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Eight Chicago artists from diverse backgrounds and disciplines have spent the past eight months in residence at the Chicago Puppet Lab, the Chicago Puppet International Puppet Theater Festival's puppet theater incubator and residency program. Operating out of the Festival's education and work spaces in Chicago's Fine Arts Building, the program supports emerging artists as they bring new, original works of puppet theater to life.

Thursday, August 20 through Sunday, August 23, the program culminates with this year's cohort presenting works-in-progress at the Chicago Puppet Lab Showcase at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark Street in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Program A features works by Rachel Anne Healy, Raven See, Mikayla Wilson and Zachary Sun. Performances are Friday, August 21 at 7 p.m., Saturday, August 22 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, August 23 at 7 p.m.

Program B showcases works by Ashwaty Chennat, Jerrell L Henderson, Abby Palen and Justin D'Acci. Show times are Thursday, August 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, August 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 23 at 3 p.m.

Take your pick or buy tickets to two rotating group shows. Each presents a varied quartet of short, experimental works-in-progress that have grown and developed the past eight months through the Festival's new puppetry incubation laboratory. Tickets to each program are $15 for student and seniors; $20 regular; $50 booster.

﻿And mark your calendars: The 9th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival is January 20-31, 2027, returning bigger and better than ever with puppeteers from around the globe presenting 12 straight days of spectacular shows, intimate works, the popular Free Neighborhood Tour, and more events all over the city. Sign up for the Chicago Puppet Festival e-news at chicagopuppetfest.org/signup to be the first to learn the 2026 line-up.

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