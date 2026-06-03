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The Alley Chicago to Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Free Block Party

The Avondale warehouse shop will host live music, a fashion show, and local artists at 2620 W. Fletcher St.

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The Alley Chicago to Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Free Block Party

The Alley, located in a huge industrial warehouse in Avondale, 2620 W. Fletcher St., will celebrate its 50-year anniversary as Chicago's iconic counterculture shop Sunday, June 14 at 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

This special event is free and open to the public, including everyone from The Alley's loyal customers, who have been shopping at The Alley for five decades, to the new generation just discovering the infamous store.

This block party event will celebrate the legacy and future of The Alley with local food, local artists, live music and a fashion show. The Alley continues to be on a “must go” list even after its move from its previous storefront on Clark St. in Lakeview.

For more information on The Alley and the 50th Anniversary event, please visit TheAlleyChicago.com.







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