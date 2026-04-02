TITUBA American Premiere and More Set for Court Theatre 2026-2027 Season

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Court Theatre has unveiled its 72nd season. The 2026/27 season will feature the American premiere of Winsome Pinnock’s Tituba, set in colonial Salem against the backdrop of the infamous witch trials, directed by Associate Artistic Director Gabrielle Randle-Bent, with dramaturgy by Avery Willis Hoffman, performed at the University of Chicago’s iconic Rockefeller Memorial Chapel. Following Tituba, we move to twentieth-century Pittsburgh one last time as Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson directs August Wilson’s masterwork, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, bringing his staging of the August Wilson American Century Cycle at Court Theatre to a triumphant conclusion.

They will then feature Luis Alfaro’s Mojada, a reimagining of the Greek classic Medea, as a testament to twenty-first century immigrant life in Chicago, produced in partnership with Teatro Vista Productions and directed by Wendy Mateo and Denise Yvette Serna. The season concludes with safronia, an epic new opera that highlights a family’s fight for justice across generations, created by inaugural Chicago Poet Laureate avery r. young and directed by Timothy Douglas.

The first production in Court Theatre’s 2026/27 season begins in December 2026, markedly later than years past, and will take place offsite at the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Memorial Chapel. Court’s Abelson Auditorium will be dark for the summer and fall of 2026 as they modernize their lighting equipment and implement a new fall protection system. These changes will create a safer working environment for theatre technicians, and provide necessary and exciting updates to our intimate house.

The 2026/27 Court Theatre Season Up Close:

TITUBA

AMERICAN PREMIERE

By Winsome Pinnock

Directed by Associate Artistic Director Gabrielle Randle-Bent

Dramaturgy by Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director Avery Willis Hoffman

Limited Engagement at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel

December 2026, dates to be announced

Performed in the hallowed halls of the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, the 2026/27 season opens with the American premiere of Tituba—a theatrical experience that offers a new lens on pre-Revolutionary War America through spiritually charged language, music, and dance.

In this solo performance, Tituba—the real-life person accused in the Salem witch trials of 1692 and featured in Arthur Miller’s classic The Crucible—invites the audience to journey through her mystical world to hear her side of the story. With care and wry humor, she details her history with the girls in Salem Village, her beloved mother and husband, Reverend Parris’s rage, the violence of enslavement, and her unspoken indigenous name, building to a scathing climax and the ignition of historic mass hysteria.

Set against the backdrop of the institution that accused Tituba centuries ago, Associate Artistic Director Gabrielle Randle-Bent directs, with dramaturgy by Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director Avery Willis Hoffman. Together, they bring Tituba’s life story to light in a sacred place, uplifting her voice and showcasing the transformational power of storytelling.

JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE

By August Wilson

Directed by Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson

January 8 - February 7, 2027

More than twenty years in the making, Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson completes a defining chapter of his artistic legacy. With Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Parson completes August Wilson’s American Century Cycle and joins an elite circle of directors who have staged all ten plays at the same theatre.

It is 1911, and Harold Loomis and his daughter, Zonia, have been on the road for years, searching for Zonia’s mother and, unbeknownst to Harold, chasing his forgotten song. Their journey leads them to Seth Holly’s boardinghouse, where they meet Holly, his wife, and fellow boarders who, like them, are in relentless pursuit of love, identity, freedom, and purpose.

Wilson’s iconic, evocative prose and vivid characters shine in this portrayal of a nation haunted by slavery, with spirits around every corner and no escape in sight.

MOJADA

By Luis Alfaro

Directed by Wendy Mateo and Denise Yvette Serna

Presented In Partnership with Teatro Vista Productions

March 12 - April 11, 2027

An adaptation of an ancient classic tale of revenge, sacrifice, and the high price of pursuing freedom, Mojada renders Euripides’s Medea myth urgently and achingly alive in the city of Chicago.

Medea survived a treacherous journey from Mexico to the United States in search of a better life, but the promise of the American Dream is quickly unravelling. She sews exquisite garments in her backyard, suffocated by fear. Her son sheds tradition as fast as he can, trading huaraches for Vans. And her husband grows distant, seduced by ambition and proximity to power. Trapped between who she was and who America demands she become, Medea finds herself in a standoff with the very dream she risked everything to reach.

Co-directed by Teatro Vista Productions' Artistic Director Wendy Mateo and Artistic Collective member Denise Yvette Serna, Mojada confronts the contradictions at the center of American identity: opportunity and erasure, belonging and betrayal. Both a love letter and a searing indictment, this electrifying production asks: What are we willing to sacrifice in the pursuit of liberty?

safronia

Written, composed, and scored by avery r. young

Directed by Timothy Douglas

May 14 - June 13, 2027

An extraordinary new opera from inaugural Chicago Poet Laureate avery r. young, safronia blends gospel, blues, funk, folklore, poetry, and history to tell a tale of triumph and trauma, ownership and loss. Banished from their land, the Booker family is deadset on reclaiming what’s theirs and granting their patriarch’s last wish. But one final reckoning remains: safronia must avenge her father’s death.

safronia is an epic poem told through the vibrant music of the hundreds of thousands who journeyed to Chicago during the Great Migration—and a revelatory conclusion to the 2026/27 season. It celebrates the sonic legacy of artists like Curtis Mayfield, Nina Simone, and Oscar Brown Jr., and completely reimagines the scope of the American classical music landscape.

After mounting a concert-style performance at Lyric Opera, composer avery r. young and director Timothy Douglas bring a fully realized production to Court’s intimate venue, promising an evening that shimmers, soars, and binds us in a communal American history.

safronia was workshopped and commissioned by Lyric Opera of Chicago, with its world premiere concert-style production at Lyric Opera House on April 17-18, 2026.