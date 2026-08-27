THE TRICK OF THREES to Have World Premiere at Instrumental Theatre Company
Rebecca Rose Schilsky directs a cast led by Alicia Berneche in the Chicago production.
This October, Instrumental Theatre Company will present the world premiere of a new play with music The Trick of Threes by Annika Andersson.
Previews will run October 1st - 3rd 2026. Performances run October 5th - 25th 2026 at the LFC Center for the Arts, 4702 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL 60640.
In this unique and genre bending play with music, Katherine reflects on her time in a (fictional) rural American Christian cult and how she fell victim to her mind, family, and society. It's BLACK SWAN meets Every Brilliant Thing, relying on magical realism, improvisation, audience interaction, and original music to tell a heartbreakingly healing tale. It is a story that asks the audience, "What does it mean to be a victim?" and explores the choices people have when reclaiming their story.
The cast includes Alicia Berneche, Jack Foley, Carolyn Waldee, Olivia Gregorich, and Brian Pember. The Katherine Understudy is Renae Stone.
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