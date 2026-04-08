THE TARGETED World Premiere to Close A Red Orchid Theatre’s 33rd Season

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A Red Orchid Theatre will conclude its 33rd season with the world premiere of THE TARGETED by Hanna Kime, directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng.

The production will run May 7 through June 14, 2026 at The Chopin Theatre, with a press opening set for Sunday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m.

THE TARGETED is described as a tragicomedy about community, set during a gathering known as the “Solidarity and Truth Summit.” The play follows a group who identify as “Targeted Individuals,” people who believe they are victims of a covert global system of surveillance and harassment. Over the course of a weekend in the woods, they attempt to organize, share their experiences, and maintain their humanity amid their fears.

The cast will feature ensemble members Kirsten Fitzgerald, Lawrence Grimm, Sadieh Rifai, and Natalie West, alongside Glenn Obrero and Stephanie Shum. Understudies will include Gabriela Diaz, Amy Yesom Kim, Cynthia Marker, Tatiana Pavela, Thomas B. Tran, and Scott Westerman.

The creative team includes scenic designer Lauren Nichols, Costume Designer Stephanie Cluggish, lighting designer Josiah Croegaert, sound designer Angela Joy Baldasare, props designer Spencer Diaz Tootle, projections designer Eme Ospina-López, violence and intimacy director Chels Morgan, assistant director Jojo Brown, production manager Jennifer Aparicio, technical director Tom Daniel, dramaturg Dan Washelesky, stage manager Anna Vu, and assistant stage managers Carli Shapiro and Maggie Perisho.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Previews:

May 7, 8, 9 at 7:00 p.m.

May 10 at 3:00 p.m.

May 14 and 15 at 7:00 p.m.

May 16 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Opening Night:

May 17 at 6:00 p.m.

Regular Run:

May 21 through June 14, 2026

Curtain Times:

Thursdays and Fridays at 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

An additional Industry Night performance will be held June 1 at 7:00 p.m.

TICKETS

Preview tickets range from $33 to $44, with regular run tickets priced at $55. Discounts are available for students, seniors, and groups. Tickets can be purchased at aredorchidtheatre.org or by calling (312) 943-8722.