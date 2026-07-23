SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH LYRIC to Return to Chicago in August

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Lyric Opera of Chicago is inviting the city to its end-of-summer ritual: Sunday in the Park with Lyric. On Sunday, August 23, at 7:00 p.m., the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park will transform into a vibrant stage where thousands of Chicagoans will gather to celebrate the new Chicago cultural season.

The evening will welcome the new Ensemble of The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, Lyric’s world-renowned artist-development program. These rising stars will join forces with the acclaimed Lyric Opera Orchestra — conducted by Lyric’s dynamic Music Director Enrique Mazzola and new Ryan Opera Center conductor Luke Poeppel — for a performance that pulses with passion, playfulness, and the pure radiance of opera.

In addition to Poeppel, the entire Ryan Opera Center Ensemble will be involved in the performance. Sopranos Kylie Kreucher and Josie Larsen; mezzo-sopranos Alexis Peart and Camille Robles; tenors Sid Chand and Daniel Luis Espinal; baritones Sihao Hu and Adam Partridge; and bass-baritones Matthew Dexter, Lin Fan, and Benjamin R. Sokol will perform operatic favorites and selections from Lyric's 2026/27 Season. Ryan Opera Center pianist Myungseo Kim will play in the Lyric Opera Orchestra, and Ryan Opera Center stage director Alexi Ortega Chavez and stage manager AJ Helms will join Lyric's team backstage to calibrate every artistic element of the concert.

Whether a lifelong opera devotee or seeking the perfect way to cap off a summer weekend in Chicago with family and friends, all are invited to experience the grandeur of Lyric in the open air. Attendees are encouraged to claim their patch of lawn, spread out a picnic, and settle in for an evening of operatic favorites and high-drama highlights from Lyric’s upcoming season. Easy-to-follow English titles will be projected throughout the performance, ensuring everyone in the Pavilion and on the Great Lawn can lose themselves in the storytelling.

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