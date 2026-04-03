STATIC-HEAD To Have World Premiere At The Den Theatre

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The Impostors Theatre Company will present the world premiere of STATIC-HEAD, a new play by Ryan Stevens, beginning April 17 at The Den Theatre.

Directed by Artistic Director Stefan Roseen, the production will run through May 2, with previews beginning April 16. The play is described as a sci-fi thriller exploring the impact of the internet, artificial intelligence, and virtual realities on human connection.

Set at a fictional university, the story centers on three students whose lives intersect through a new social media app, Sensor-E, which can simulate real-life sensations. As they uncover a series of disappearances and unsettling digital phenomena, their reliance on the technology begins to blur the boundary between reality and simulation.

The cast will include ITC ensemble members Jaclyn Jensen as Dr. Priscilla Osman, Courtney Marie as Dr. Eliza Babbage, and Keaton Stewart as .EXE, alongside Eliana Deckner-Glick as Aimee, Kati Yau as Paige, Bryce Lederer as Blair, William Delforge as Ben, Cayla L. Jones as Dorothy, and Lexy Hope Weixel as //BAD-GATEWAY//.

The creative team will feature Stefan Roseen (director and sound designer), B Valek (stage manager), Ethan Gasbarro (set designer), Dominick Alesia (composer), Anna Roemer (choreographer), Tim McCarthy (fight choreographer), Toria Olivier (Costume Designer), Ky Smart (graphic designer/digital artist), Jessica Dommer and Jackie Bobbitt (props and SFX designers), Rachel Borgo (dramaturg), JA Loyd (assistant stage manager), Alex Branka (lighting designer), Elyse Estes (master carpenter), and Erin Sheets (intimacy director).

Performances will run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Opening night is April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $20 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating, with group discounts available. Tickets can be purchased at thedentheatre.com.