Review: MARBLE at The Gift Theatre

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The Gift Theatre continues its 25th Anniversary "Homecoming Season" with the Chicago premiere of Marble. First performed at Dublin's Abbey Theatre in 2009, the play was inspired by a conversation between Irish playwright Marina Carr and actor Fiona Shaw, and Giorgio de Chirico's painting "Mystery and Melancholy of a Street." In The Gift Theatre's production, Marble will likely resonate most with mature audiences and admirers of the playwrights Samuel Beckett, Henrik Ibsen, and Harold Pinter who influenced Carr’s work.

The play centers around two Irish couples – Catherine (Brittany Burch) and Ben (John Gawlilk), and Anne (Cyd Blakewell) and Art (Paul D’Addario). Art reveals to Ben that he had a vivid dream of making love to Catherine. Ben becomes even more upset when Catherine tells him she had a similar dream about Art. These conversations turn into an exploration of shared dreams and different visions of happiness. Co-Artistic Director Burch describes the play as “a haunting exploration of marriage and longing demanding the kind of fearless intimacy that has always been central to our work” as an organization.

Director Kay Martinovich understands the artistry of Carr’s works, having directed her previous plays of By the Bog of Cats and The Mai (both at the Irish Repertory of Chicago). Martinovich’s work emphasizes the play’s text, characters’ development and relationships. Performing in the Copernicus Center, scenic designer Merje Veski and lighting designer Diane D. Fairchild effectively bring Marble's world to life within an intimate setting. Brigid Duffy also succeeds in bringing authentic Irish dialects to the cast.

The play brings together a strong cast of The Gift Theatre ensemble members, each delivering emotionally resonant performances. Burch portrays Catherine as a well-to-do housewife whose comfortable life leaves her yearning for something more fulfilling. The two male leads serve as compelling foils: Gawlilk plays a paranoid man desperate to maintain control, while D'Addario portrays a middle-aged husband burdened by guilt and eager to escape his stifling existence. The standout performance belongs to Blakewell as Anne. She balances the character's dark wit with an undercurrent of vulnerability, commanding the audience's attention throughout the performance. Her final scene with D'Addario is especially powerful, leaving viewers breathless.

Carr explores themes deeply relevant today, including unhappy marriages, the allure of wishful thinking, and the enduring question of life not lived. While the first act unfolds at a deliberate pace, the drama gains momentum in Act II as the characters' emotional conflicts intensify. Even so, Marble's ambiguity—particularly its ambiguous ending—may leave some audience members intrigued while others find it frustrating.

While Marble may not satisfy everyone with its measured pacing and open-ended conclusion, The Gift Theatre delivers a compelling Chicago premiere of Marina Carr's thought-provoking play. Supported by an excellent ensemble and a strong creative team, the production invites audiences to reflect on the choices we make and the lives we imagine for ourselves.

Marble performs until August 30th at the Copernicus Center. For more information about the Gift Theatre, visit the official website.

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza | brave lux

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