Review: HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER at Sandbox Theatre Collective

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Sandbox Theatre Collective continues with its 2026/27 Season with Preston Choi’s dark comedy Happy Birthday Mars Rover. Originally premiering at the University of Chicago’s Passage Theatre in 2019, the play went on to win various awards including Darrell Ayers Playwriting Award and Planet Earth Arts Playwriting Award at the Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts in 2022. There is no denying despite its bleak, cynical context, the play promises many laughs for its audience

Happy Birthday Mars Rover does not have a concrete plot, aside from it alternating between moments on the planets Earth and Mars. The Mars Rover explores the planet to find signs of life while singing “Happy Birthday” to itself. On Earth, the audience is presented with a series of scenarios which are told in a manner similar to the chaotic and humorous comedy of Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life. There are many moments of the play which are fun and hilarious such as the extinction reports, and selective scenes entitled "Renaissance," “Royalty,” “Bubbles” and “When You Wish Upon a Star.” Other scenes are crucial to be aware of the content warnings of the play such as existentialism, genocide, sexual content and the extinction of life.

One grand element of the play is the cast. Ruby Gibson (Daughter-ish), Cooper Eidson (Son-ish), Coco Fernandez (Mother-ish), Gustavo Duran (Fatherish), Emma Marie Montoya (Grandmother-ish), and Nathan Lopinto (Grandfather-ish) showcase a variety of comedic and collaborative talent. All six performers are successful in being quick pace moving from scene to scene without hesitation.

The production is held in the upstairs room of Mrs. Murphy and Sons Irish Bistro; Sandbox Theatre does well with using the space. Director Kara Toll makes sure every cranny is used to its fullest for the play. Simplicity is used in the scenic and costume design created by Juan Felipe Barrera López, Ave Fitzgerald, and Liza Kolesnik respectively.





The puppetry by Emilie Wingate is absolute perfection to see live. From handheld jellyfish and parrots, to a life-sized polar bear, the audience will be in absolute awe with the mastery of Wingate’s work. Making his debut with Sandbox Theatre, Dugan Kenaz-Mara’s props go from simple to comical. The usage of an old-time projector used for the extinction report scenes and even moments of puppetry – such as an erupting volcano and the ocean – will be entertaining for the audience to watch.

While Happy Birthday Mars Rover embraces absurdity and laughter, it never loses sight of the sobering questions at its core. Through strong ensemble work, inventive puppetry, and imaginative staging, Sandbox Theatre Collective delivers a production that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. Audiences looking for a conventional narrative may find themselves challenged, but those willing to embrace the play's unique structure will discover a darkly funny reflection on humanity, existence, and what traces we leave behind.

Happy Birthday Mars Rover performs until July 5th at Mrs. Murphy and Sons Irish Bistro. For more information about Sandbox Theatre Collective, visit the official website.

Photo Credit: Alex Albrecht

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