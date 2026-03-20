Playground-Chicago Sets BEST OF PLAYGROUND(CHICAGO) '26 Encore At Theater Wit

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PlayGround-Chicago will present Best of PlayGround(Chicago) ’26 on April 27, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Theater Wit, with a simultaneous simulcast available for streaming.

The one-night event will feature six short plays originally developed through the company’s Monday Night PlayGround staged reading series. The selected works highlight new plays from Chicago-based and nationally connected playwrights.

Selected Plays

A Whale Called Grief by alfonzo solomon kahlil

Date Night by James Hayakawa

Dibs by Betsy Dudak

GNATS! by Shail Modi

Mukashi Mukashi by Toby Inoue

Second City, First Draft by Dana Hall

The program includes a range of stories, from a poetic exploration of grief rooted in Chicago to a darkly comedic date night, a neighborhood story centered on winter parking customs, a surreal canine investigation, a multi-generational Zen tale, and a rehearsal process that spirals out of control.

Honorable Mention Finalists

Ms. Poppins Has a Way! by Daniel Arzola

Mission Improbable by Arti Ishak

Admission will be free, with donations accepted. In-person reservations will begin at $10, and the performance will also be available to stream and watch on demand.

Ticket Information

Tickets and additional information are available at playground-ch.org/bestof.