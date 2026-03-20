Playground-Chicago Sets BEST OF PLAYGROUND(CHICAGO) '26 Encore At Theater Wit
One-night performance will take place in Chicago with simultaneous streaming availability.
PlayGround-Chicago will present Best of PlayGround(Chicago) ’26 on April 27, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Theater Wit, with a simultaneous simulcast available for streaming.
The one-night event will feature six short plays originally developed through the company’s Monday Night PlayGround staged reading series. The selected works highlight new plays from Chicago-based and nationally connected playwrights.
Selected Plays
A Whale Called Grief by alfonzo solomon kahlil
Date Night by James Hayakawa
Dibs by Betsy Dudak
GNATS! by Shail Modi
Mukashi Mukashi by Toby Inoue
Second City, First Draft by Dana Hall
The program includes a range of stories, from a poetic exploration of grief rooted in Chicago to a darkly comedic date night, a neighborhood story centered on winter parking customs, a surreal canine investigation, a multi-generational Zen tale, and a rehearsal process that spirals out of control.
Honorable Mention Finalists
Ms. Poppins Has a Way! by Daniel Arzola
Mission Improbable by Arti Ishak
Admission will be free, with donations accepted. In-person reservations will begin at $10, and the performance will also be available to stream and watch on demand.
Ticket Information
Tickets and additional information are available at playground-ch.org/bestof.
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