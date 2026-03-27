Photos: THE ALLY To Make Midwest Premiere At Theater Wit

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The Ally, written by Itamar Moses and directed by Jeremy Wechsler, will receive its Midwest premiere at Theater Wit in March. The production follows Moses’ recent work after The Band’s Visit and arrives following its Off-Broadway premiere at The Public Theater in February 2024.

The play centers on Asaf, a college professor whose student asks him to sign a petition condemning police brutality. As he examines the broader implications of the statement, Asaf becomes drawn into a larger political debate on campus, complicated by personal relationships and questions of identity, loyalty, and belief.

The production will feature Sharyon Culberson as Nakia, Eliyah Arman Ghaeini as Farid, Mira Kessler as Rachel, DeVaughn Asante Loman as Baron, Evan Ozer as Reuven, Jordan Lane Shappell as Asaf, and K Chinthana Sotakoun as Gwen. The creative team includes Joe Schermoly (set design), Matthew Eggers (costume design), Piper Kirchhofer (lighting design), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (props), Joe Cerqua (composer and sound design), Sarah Luse (stage manager), Matthew R. Chase (production manager), and Claire Simon (casting director).

"The Ally will most certainly give you the tools to wage a cogent, forceful argument, no matter what side you’re on," wrote New York Stage Review. The New York Times described the play as “Important…Itamar Moses’ play offers eloquent arguments on all sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Theater Wit is located at 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and is accessible via public transit, including the CTA Belmont bus and nearby Red, Brown, and Purple line trains.

The run will continue through May 2, with the same performance schedule, except for no performance on April 2. Tickets range from $18 to $44, and the runtime is approximately two hours with an intermission. Tickets are available at theaterwit.org, by calling (773) 975-8150, or at the Theater Wit box office.

Photo Credit: Charles Osgood



Sharyon Culberson and Jordan Lane Shappell

Mira Kessler, Jordan Lane Shappell, DeVaughn Asante Loman, Eliyah Arman Ghaeini and Sharyon Culberson

Eliyah Arman Ghaeini, DeVaughn Asante Loman, Mira Kessler, Jordan Lane Shappell and Sharyon Culberson

Jordan Lane Shappell and K Chinthana Sotakoun

Mira Kessler, Eliyah Arman Ghaeini and Jordan Lane Shappell

Sharyon Culberson and Jordan Lane Shappell

DeVaughn Asante Loman and Jordan Lane Shappell

DeVaughn Asante Loman and Jordan Lane Shappell

The cast of The Ally

Evan Ozer and Jordan Lane Shappell

Evan Ozer and Jordan Lane Shappell