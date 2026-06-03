Photos: Get a First Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
See Harrison Ball as Ennis Del Mar and Jack Cameron Kay as Jack Twist.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting Brokeback Mountain, the North American premiere production of Ashley Robinson’s adaptation of the novella by Annie Proulx that inspired the Academy Award-winning film. See photos here!
The production is directed by Jonathan Butterell and plays May 28–June 28 in the Jentes Family Courtyard Theater. Brokeback Mountain stars Harrison Ball as Ennis Del Mar and Jack Cameron Kay as Jack Twist, leading an ensemble cast that also features Thomas Cox, Cordelia Dewdney, Kat Eggleston, and Alina Jenine Taber.
Wyoming 1963: a wild landscape of extreme rural poverty and insular conservative communities. When Ennis and Jack take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain, all their certainties of life change forever as they flounder in unexpected emotional waters of increasing depth. This beautiful tale of an irresistible and hidden love spans twenty years, and a live Country Western band onstage weaves a soulful sonic landscape as vast as the West with original songs by Dan Gillespie Sells.
Photo credit: Kyle Flubacker
Jack Cameron Kay and Harrison Ball
Harrison Ball
Jack Cameron Kay
Harrison Ball and Jack Cameron Kay
Kat Eggleston
Jack Cameron Kay and Harrison Ball
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