Photos: ANDY WARHOL PRESENTS: THE COCAINE PLAY at Jackalope Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jackalope Theatre Company is now presenting the world premiere of Andy Warhol Presents: The Cocaine Play, written and directed by Terry Guest, now playing through July 6, at the Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N Broadway St. Check out photos below!

The total running time, including two intermissions, is two hours and 20 minutes. The performance schedule is Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with no Friday or Saturday evening performances on July 3 and July 4. Tickets are $15 - $45 with student and Edgewater resident discounts available.

Andy Warhol Presents: The Cocaine Play is set in New York City where Andy Warhol (no, not that Andy Warhol) is stuck. He hasn’t finished a painting in years and has no new ideas. When a mysterious actress named Marilyn Monroe (no, not that Marilyn Monroe) stumbles into his life, she sends him down an epic path of madness, murder, betrayal and the desperate pursuit of fame, sex and beauty. Andy Warhol presents: The Cocaine Play is a 100% fake story about 100% real people that spans three decades and asks how far one is willing to go for the chance at superstardom.

The cast of Andy Warhol Presents: The Cocaine Play includes William Anthony Sebastian Rose II (he/him, Andy Warhol); David Michael Dowd (he/him, Michael Brown); Alexis Ward (she/her, Marilyn Monroe) and Jasmine “Jazzy” Cheri Rush (she/her, Edie Sedgwick), Ben F. Locke (any/he/they, U/S Andy Warhol), DeVaughn Loman (he/him, U/S Michael Brown), Mikaela Johnson (she/her, U/S Marilyn Monroe) and Marlene Slaughter (she/her, U/S Edie Sedgwick)

The creative team for Andy Warhol Presents: The Cocaine Play includes Terry Guest (he/him, playwright and director); Ayanna Bria Bakari (she/her, associate director and wigs designer); Sydney Lynne Thomas (she/her, scenic designer); Madeleine Shows (costume designer); Spencer Diaz Tootle (she/her, props designer); Levi Wilkins (he/him, lighting designer); Ethan Korvne (he/him, composer and sound designer); E Tylkowski (they/them, technical director); Tseela Sokolin-Maimon (she/her, assistant technical director); Zachary C. Fonder (lead electrician); Stephanie Mattos (she/her, fight and firearms coordinator); Kirsten Baity (they/them, intimacy coordinator); Lydia Moss (scenic painter); Victor Hugo (scenic painter); Corey Bradberry (he/him, production manager); Sam Burkett (she/they, stage manager); Adri Andreolas (she/her, assistant stage manager); AJ Links, CSA (she/her, casting director); Monét Felton (they/theirs, artistic producer); Hudson Therriault (any/all, accessibility manager); Amira Danan (she/her, development director); Karina Patel (she/her, new works manager) and Kaiser Ahmed (he/him, artistic director).

Photo Credit: Joel Maisonet/Maisonet Photography

William Anthony Sebastian Rose II

Jasmine "Jazzy" Cheri Rush and William Anthony Sebastian Rose II i

David Michael Dowd, Jasmine "Jazzy" Cheri Rush and William Anthony Sebastian Rose II

David Michael Dowd and William Anthony Sebastian Rose II i

William Anthony Sebastian Rose II and Alexis Ward

William Anthony Sebastian Rose II i

David Michael Dowd and William Anthony Sebastian Rose II

Alexis Ward

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...