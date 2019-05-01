New Philharmonic Hosts Annual Young People's Competition Auditions May 19

New Philharmonic and Maestro Kirk Muspratt invites local youth instrumentalists and vocalists to audition for the sixth annual New Philharmonic Young People's Competition Auditions. Auditions will take place Sunday, May 19, noon-4 p.m. at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage. Winners selected from the auditions will have the opportunity to perform at a New Philharmonic concert at the Lakeside Pavilion or in the Belushi Performance Hall within 18 months following the competition.

"New Philharmonic is pleased to continue to bring attention to the incredible talent in our DuPage community," says Muspratt. "Repeatedly young musicians tell us how they find the chance to perform at the MAC to be a truly valuable experience, and the orchestra and audiences alike are inspired by their enthusiasm and skill."

The competition is open to young instrumentalists and vocalists who reside in College of DuPage Community College District 502 or who study with a teacher in District 502. Students must have completed no grade higher than the 11th grade by June 30, 2019.

Audition reservations may be made over the phone at 630.942.3008 during regular business hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Deadline for reservations is Friday, May 17, 5 p.m. There is a $20 fee per audition entry. A PDF version of the application form can be downloaded from AtTheMAC.org (click on the New Philharmonic tab). Vocal and instrumental solos, duets, trios and quartets are welcomed. Audition pieces can be no longer than two minutes or cut to that length and should be memorized. If an accompanist is required, those auditioning must provide their own accompanist.

New Philharmonic, the only professional orchestra based in DuPage County, Ill., has inspired classical music enthusiasts in Chicago and the suburbs for more than 40 years. It continues to thrive with the goal to give innovative treatment to both classic compositions and modern works while striving to make the music accessible to new audiences and youth through a variety of educational efforts. The orchestra was honored with the Illinois Council of Orchestras' 2017 ICO Award for Professional Orchestra of the Year.

Today, under the direction of Kirk Muspratt, recently named 2018 Conductor of the Year (Professional Orchestra) by Illinois Council of Orchestras, New Philharmonic consists of more than 60 professional musicians and performs more than a dozen concerts a year, reaching more than 7,500 from the greater Chicago area annually.

The mission of the MAC is to foster enlightened educational and performance opportunities, which encourage artistic expression, establish a lasting relationship between people and art, and enrich the cultural vitality of the community. For more information about the MAC, visit AtTheMAC.org

