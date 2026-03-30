MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes To Deerfield

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Deerfield Theater will present Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express", adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig from April 3rd-April 12th at the Caruso Auditorium in Deerfield IL.

Producer Ryan Elliott has assembled an all star production team led by director Matt Canon, whose admiration for Christie's original novel allows his cast and crew to take inspiration from over 90 years of history since its original publication.

In "Murder on the Orient Express" we climb aboard the luxurious train, The Orient Express, for a thrilling mystery like no other! When a snowdrift stops the train in its tracks, a wealthy American is found murdered in his compartment. With a train full of suspects, each with their own secrets and motives, it's up to the world's greatest detective, Hercule Poirot, to solve the case before the murderer strikes again. Based on the classic Agatha Christie novel, Murder on the Orient Express is a thrilling ride full of glamour, intrigue, and suspense that will entertain and enthrall mystery lovers and theatergoers alike.

The cast stars Brian Parry as Detective Hercule Poirot along with Geoff Isaac (Bouc), Elise De Roulet (Mary Debenham), Chuck Quinn IV (Hector MacQueen), Julie Stevens (Mrs. Hubbard), Naomi Hershman (Princess Dragonmiroff), Julia Helmer (Greta Ohlson), Michael Ermel (Colonel Arbuthnot), Danielle Piccolomini (Countess Andrenyi), Chuck Quinn III (Samuel Ratchett), and Al Katz-Mariani (Michel/Head Waiter).

The creative staff includes Sarah Canon (Asst. Director), Lauren Price (Tech Director), Natalie Elizaroff (Stage Manager), Andrew Vanderbye (Lighting Designer), Lucy Elkin (Costume Designer), Alicoe Sweet and Charlotte Brown (Sound Designer), Laura De Croocq (Props), Michael Clack (Set Designer), and Emily Horvath (Set Decorator)

"This is one of the greatest mystery stories ever written", said director Matt Canon. "Whether audiences are familiar with the outcome or are seeing it for the first time, this is guaranteed to be an unforgettable night of live theater."