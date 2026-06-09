Lewis Rawlinson's NERVOUS BREAKDOWN IN G MINOR to Play Steppenwolf's LookOut Series
Three performances will take place July 17-19.
Chicago-based cellist and theatre artist Lewis Rawlinson will bring his autobiographical solo show, Nervous Breakdown in G Minor, to Steppenwolf's LookOut Series during their 10th anniversary season for 3 performances on July 17-19.
In this solo play with music, Lewis traces his journey through queerness, addiction, and mental health-growing up Mormon in Montana, training as a classical cellist, and confronting the realities of a life in music. He interweaves storytelling with a live performance of a four-movement cello sonata, a turbulent work that mirrors his path from discovery and joy through doubt and collapse to rebirth.
Nervous Breakdown in G Minor runs for 3 performances from July 17-19 at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater at 7:30pm on Friday & Saturday and 3pm on Sunday. The production is directed by Stephanie Rogers & accompanied by pianist Mo Xu. Tickets are on sale now for $30.
|
Catch as Catch Can
Steppenwolf Theatre Company (6/04-7/12)
|
EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase
Raue Center For The Arts (8/07-8/07)
|
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Catalyst Ranch (7/09-7/26) PHOTOS
|
The Book of Mormon
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/23-11/01)
|
OUTDOOR SHOW- The Morgan Wallen Experience
BaseCamp Pub (8/22-8/22)
|
A Christmas Carol
Drury Lane Theatre (11/28-12/27)
|
Delightfully Unbothered Comedy Show - July 3rd, 2026
The Lincoln Lodge (7/03-7/03)
|
& Juliet
Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University (7/22-8/02)
|
American English
Raue Center For The Arts (12/31-12/31)
|
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/23-11/01)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW