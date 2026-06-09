Lewis Rawlinson's NERVOUS BREAKDOWN IN G MINOR to Play Steppenwolf's LookOut Series

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Chicago-based cellist and theatre artist Lewis Rawlinson will bring his autobiographical solo show, Nervous Breakdown in G Minor, to Steppenwolf's LookOut Series during their 10th anniversary season for 3 performances on July 17-19.

In this solo play with music, Lewis traces his journey through queerness, addiction, and mental health-growing up Mormon in Montana, training as a classical cellist, and confronting the realities of a life in music. He interweaves storytelling with a live performance of a four-movement cello sonata, a turbulent work that mirrors his path from discovery and joy through doubt and collapse to rebirth.

Nervous Breakdown in G Minor runs for 3 performances from July 17-19 at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater at 7:30pm on Friday & Saturday and 3pm on Sunday. The production is directed by Stephanie Rogers & accompanied by pianist Mo Xu. Tickets are on sale now for $30.

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