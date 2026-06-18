LEOPOLDSTADT at Writers Theatre Extended Through Mid-August

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Writers Theatre will present an additional week of performances to the already-extended run of Leopoldstadt, the sweeping yet intimate semi-autobiographical play written by the late, celebrated playwright Tom Stoppard, directed by Carey Perloff. Leopoldstadt will no run through August 16, 2026, in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre.

A Jewish family braves the darkest and most consequential chapters of the 20th century in this epic masterpiece from the late Tom Stoppard.

Under the direction of Carey Perloff, a frequent collaborator and dear friend of Stoppard's, this new production features script revisions the two made expressly for Writers Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning play marks the largest production in Writers Theatre history and the final play from one of our era's greatest playwrights.

The cast includes: Justin Albinder (Zac/Nathan), Ian Barford (Hermann), Ella Bopari (Young Sally/Mimi), Levi Charnay (Young Jacob/Heini), Hanna Dworkin (Poldi/Hanna, Understudy Emilia/Eva), Jessie Fisher (Hilde/Rosa), Sean Fortunato (Ernst), Kate Fry (Gretl), Ian Geers (understudy Ludwig), Sam Bell-Gurwitz (Jacob/Leo), Erik Hellman (Fritz/Percy), Asha Dale Hopman (Young Rosa/Bella), Rachel Jones (Ensemble, Understudy Jana/Sally & Wilma), Theo Clark Leber (Young Jacob/Heini). Morgan Medina (Young Rosa/Bella), Andrew Mueller (Otto/Civilian, Understudy Fritz/Percy & Ernst), Grainne Ortlieb (Jana/Sally, Understudy Hanna/Hermine), Sarah Coakley Price (Wilma, Understudy Eva/Nellie), Barbara Robertson (Emilia/Eva), Adeline Rosenthal (Young Sally/Mimi), Sebastian Rus (Pauli/Young Leo), Caleb Scherr (Pauli/Young Leo), Joey Slotnick (Ludwig), and Brenann Stacker (Hanna/Hermine). The understudies are: Ani Cohen, Jack Doherty, Göran Norquist and Rebekah Ward.

The creative team includes: Carey Perloff (Director), Faith Hart (Assistant Director), Tommy Rapley (Choreographer), Ken MacDonald (Scenic Designer), Keith Parham (Lighting Designer), Alex Jaeger (Costume Designer), Tom Watson (Makeup and Wigs Designer) and Eva Breneman (Voice/Dialects/Text).

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