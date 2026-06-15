KING JOHN to Open at Circuit Theatre Company in Chicago This Summer

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Tickets are currently on sale for Circuit Theatre Company's Summer 2026 production of William Shakespeare's King John, directed by Circuit Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Korey Pimental.

Running June 25th-July 10th at United Church of Rogers Park, Circuit's King John distills Shakespeare's epic into a fiery 90-minute performance, centering the collision between personal grief and public power.

The production features an ensemble cast: Reji Simon as King John, Kseniya Janyan as Philip The Bastard, Courtney Feiler as The Dauphin/Others, Matthew Benenson Cruz as Cardinal Pandulph/Others, Aleena Azhar as Prince Arthur/Others, Victoria Angelina Cruz as Constance/Others, Alexander Coronado as King Philip/Others, Sabine Wan as Queen Eleanor/Others, and Alejandra Tamez as Lady Blanche/Others, and understudies Ethan Perry, Dontaye Albert, Haven Sifuentes-Denson, Amir Smith, and Aly Easton.

Often overlooked in the Shakespeare canon, King John offers an unsettlingly timely portrait of political instability, disputed leadership, and the weaponization of truth.

Founded in 2022 by Sam Luis Massaro and currently co-led by Em DeMaio, Circuit Theatre Company is committed to expanding and reclaiming the classical canon through electrifying, ensemble-driven theatre that challenges artists and audiences with bold theatrical storytelling. Circuit has partnered with Expand the Canon, Ball State University, and in 2025, produced four staged readings of works by femme playwrights. King John Marks the company's second full production.

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