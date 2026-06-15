Jessie Mueller, Abby Mueller and More to Perform at Northlight Theatre Gala

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Northlight Theatre will present their Grand Opening Gala, “Celebrating our Past, Building our Future,” marking the culmination of the company’s 50th Anniversary Season and the beginning of a new era in Evanston. The Grand Opening benefit event will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Northlight Theatre, 1012 Church Street in Evanston, IL. Supporters and friends will enjoy an evening of food, fun, entertainment and more at Northlight’s brand-new home in Evanston.

Musical entertainment will be by celebrated performers and Evanston natives Abby Mueller (Grammy nominee, Six: The Musical), Andrew Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress and Beautiful) and Matt Mueller (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with music direction by Northwestern University alumnus Ian Weinberger (Hamilton, Chess). The Gala evening's Master of Ceremonies is Rob Lindley and the auctioneer is Chris Hensley.

The evening on August 15 will kick off at 6:00pm with appetizers and cocktails in the lobby and food stations throughout the building. At 8:00pm guests will enter the brand-new 287-seat theatre for musical entertainment by siblings Abby, Andrew, Jessie, and Matt Mueller, accompanied by Ian Weinberger. These five born and bred Evanstonians have gone on to regional, national, and Broadway acclaim, and are coming home to Evanston for a rare joint appearance. The evening will continue with a live auction and paddle raise, followed by dessert, DJ and dancing in the second-floor rehearsal room.

The building’s ribbon cutting will be held on July 28, 2026. The inaugural season in Evanston will begin on September 9, 2026, with the world premiere of The Front Page, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur. The production, directed by Artistic Director BJ Jones and featuring Kate Fry and Timothy Edward Kane, runs September 9 - October 18, 2026 with the opening set for Friday, September 18, 2026.

Northlight Theatre’s new theater, education, and community space is a major component in the arts and cultural scene in Chicagoland and the North Shore and features 287 comfortable seats with excellent sight lines, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a dedicated box office and contemporary bar in the lobby, a second floor rehearsal and event space, and lounge and gathering areas on the first and second floors. Located in the heart of downtown, with easy, nearby access to parking and public transportation via CTA and Metra, Northlight will contribute to a vibrant local economy and will serve as an economic driver for downtown Evanston.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Northlight Theatre’s powerful work onstage, extensive youth education programs, and meaningful community partnerships, as well as the Arts for Everyone Free Ticket program which breaks down the barriers to accessing theatre starting with the price of a ticket. Tickets are $500. Corporate and individual sponsorships are also available at levels from $5000 to $25,000.

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