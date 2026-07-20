JOAN CRAWFORD GOES TO HELL to Return in Hell in a Handbag Productions Revival
David Cerda and Cheryl Snodgrass lead the production at The Clutch in Chicago.
Hell in a Handbag Productions, now celebrating its 25th year, is pleased to present a revival of the fan favorite Joan Crawford Goes To Hell, written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Cheryl Snodgrass, playing August 21 – September 27, 2026 at The Clutch, Handbag's boutique performance space at 4335 N. Western Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently on sale at handbagproductions.org and buytickets.at/hellinahandbagproductions/2276662.
The press opening is Friday, August 28 at 7:30 pm.
The cast includes ensemble members David Cerda*, Lori Lee*, TJ O'Brien* and Michael Rashid* with Tyler Calhoun, Nick Dorado, Jennifer Engstrom, Haley Gillman, Gretchen Greear, Nicholas Ian, Ryan Kenny and Coco Sho-Nell.
ABOUT THE PRODUCTION
Originally produced in 1999 with Sweetback Productions, Joan Crawford Goes To Hell is a roller coaster ride that explores the life of the legendary Hollywood star.
The premise? Joan Crawford (David Cerda*) dies, goes to hell and is forced to view her life through the eyes of her daughter, Christina (TJ O'Brien*) in a tale so big it needs three Joans! Part Mommie Dearest, part biography with a dash of Joan's lifestyle book, My Way of Life, Joan Crawford Goes to Hell is the perfect summer cocktail for those with a taste for camp.
The production team includes Marcus Klein* (Scenic Design), Ben Kress (Costume Designer), Liz Cooper (Lighting Design), Danny Rockett (Sound Design), Maggie O'Brien (Prop Design), DJ Douglass (Video & Projection Design), Syd Genco** (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Design), Matt Tenny (Fight & Intimacy Coordinator), Carol Kelleher (Production Manager), Jason Pikscher (Technical Director), Francis Brenner (Stage Manager), Rick Aguilar* (Photography) and Michael S. Miller* (Graphics).
*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member | **Denotes Handbag Associate Member
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