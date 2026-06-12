Full Cast Set for IN THE CONTINUUM at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

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The cast and production team has been revealed for for the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre's upcoming production of IN THE CONTINUUM. Rhoze will direct and design the set for the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play, which tells the parallel stories of two Black women - one in Los Angeles and one in Zimbabwe - who discover they are pregnant and HIV positive. Playing the two women are FJT veteran Tuesdai B. Perry and newcomer Jewell Redman. The production team, in addition to Rhoze as Director and Set Designer, includes Brenden Marble (Lighting Designer), Kate Parker-Barrows (Costume Designer), Forrest Gregor (Sound Designer), Sholo Beverly (Muralist), Shane Rogers (Technical Director), and Tara Malpass (Stage Manager). Shadana Patterson is Graphic Designer, and Bria Walker-Rhoze is Artistic Associate.

IN THE CONTINUUM was written by the playwright and actress Danai Gurira (author of Broadway's ECLIPSED and cast member of HBO's THE WALKING DEAD) and the OBIE Award-winning actress and writer Nikkole Salter. It premiered at New York's Primary Stages in 2005 and was later produced at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, Washington D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre, and in Zimbabwe and South Africa. THE NEW YORK TIMES called it “A moving, smart, spirited and powerfully funny production.”

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets to IN THE CONTINUUM are $32.00, or $10.00 for students, and are available at www.fjtheatre.com. Premium Gold Membership cards, priced at $90.00 and including four reserved seats that can be used in any combination throughout the season, are also on sale at https://app.amilia.com/store/en/cityofevanston/shop/memberships/70643. The card also includes the added benefit of an automatic bonus seat, along with access to other exclusive specials during the season.



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