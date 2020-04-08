Five Ways to Donate to the Chicago Theater Community

Looking for a way to donate to help the Chicago theater community during the current health crisis?

Here are five ways you can make a difference!

Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund

In an effort to assist theatre workers who have lost work as a result of COVID-19 and are facing financial uncertainty in the days and weeks ahead, the League of Chicago Theatres is collecting donations for a Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund. All donations made are tax deductible and will go directly to support those in need in the Chicago theatre community with grants of up to $500.

Theatres workers in need who have been impacted by the virus can apply for assistance here.

Donate here.

Chicago Artists Relief Fund

The fund recognizes the inequity inherent in our communities - globally, nationally, locally, and often especially in the arts. Even in times of stability, many working artists are able to pursue their careers with the help of family wealth, the support of a partner, or work in other fields, and many benefit from other social privileges connected to race, gender, sexuality, size, ability, citizenship status, and more. (As Ijeoma Oluo, organizer of the Seattle Artists Relief Fund, writes, some of us are in "the rare and privileged position to be able to weather this [crisis] financially. Many are not.")

The fund recognizes that government agencies, institutions, and non-profits do not or are not able to prioritize those whom inequity affects most on a daily basis, even outside times of crisis. As such, the Fund prioritizes artists who are Black, Indigenous, People of Color, Queer, Trans+, Non-Binary, and Disabled, but will endeavor to support as many Chicago artists as possible.

Donate here.

The Actors Fund

This fund helps the entire nation, and includes Chicago. Your contribution will go right to work to help support our organization's much-needed programs to help our nation's performing arts and entertainment community in times of need, crisis or transition.

Donate here.

Second City's Alumni Fund

With over $1 million raised since its inception, SCAF has had the privilege of helping dozens of members of the SCTV and Second City families. Over the last decade, the money has gone to alleviate the financial hardships of circumstances that include emergency surgery costs, cancer treatment and medication expenses, and addiction rehabilitation services.

Donate here.

Arts for Illinois

The Arts for Illinois Relief Fund provides financial relief to workers and organizations in the creative industries impacted by COVID-19. This includes all artists and artisans, including stage and production members and part-time cultural workers, and large to small arts organizations in all disciplines. Donations to the fund will go directly to artists and arts organizations throughout Illinois. All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Donate here.





