CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC to Extend Chicago Run at Studebaker Theater

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. Sign Up

Champions Of Magic has extended its Chicago summer engagement at the intimate, beautifully restored Studebaker Theater (410 South Michigan Avenue) through Wednesday, September 2. Described by The Chicago Tribune as “A rare thing... disarmingly funny... deliciously over the top,” Champions Of Magic features the production's largest and most ambitious illusions ever, combining cutting-edge visual effects, high-energy performance and signature humor into an immersive theatrical experience for all ages.

With audiences returning time and time again, Champions Of Magic continues to redefine the live illusion experience through all-original magic, never-before-seen feats and Broadway-scale special effects. The result is a fast-paced, highly interactive production where astonishing illusions unfold just inches from the audience – creating a spectacular show already enjoyed by thousands in Chicago.

While the world-class cast of Champions Of Magic has appeared on every major television network and amassed millions of online views, the extended Chicago engagement offers a uniquely intimate experience inside the 600-seat Studebaker Theater, allowing audiences to experience the scale, suspense and spectacle up close.

The cast & production has been featured on numerous national and international television programs, including America's Got Talent, The Today Show, Good Morning America, Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon (NBC), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW), and Good Morning Britain.

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming