CELEBRATION OF AUTHORS GALA 2026 to Honor Isabella Wilhemy Sanchez at National Museum of Mexican Art

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PlayMakers Laboratory will present Celebration of Authors Gala: A Family Friendly FUN-draiser, the company's annual gala and a family-friendly, interactive festival all wrapped into one fun-filled BRUNCH event on Saturday, June 27 from 12:30 – 3:30 pm at the National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St. in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

The festive celebration will feature a brunch buffet, beverages (open bar for adults guests), games, a silent auction (also available online), a 360-photo booth and, of course, live performances of stories written by Chicago students throughout the 2025/26 school year, adapted and performed by PML company members. Attire is “Fancy Schmancy” (dressed to the nines – or something fun and silly that expresses you!) All proceeds support PML's creative writing programming in partnership with Chicago Public Schools.

The cast includes Company Members Jen Allman, Elijah Cox, Otto Anzures Dadda, Daniela Kreidler, Jonathan Lee-Rey, Robbin Major, Julie Matolo, Sam Nieves, Yongwoo Park, Erin Smith, Jacqui Touchet, Lex Mann Turner and Myanne Zachary.

Production team: Brandon Cloyd (Director) and Daniel Parsons (Stage Manager).

PML will also present its “Storyteller of the Year Award” to Isabella Wilhemy Sanchez, a special effects make up designer, and former PlayMakers Laboratory student. Sanchez has been in the performing arts ever since she was a student at PML. She graduated as a theater major from Lincoln Park High School and has been working in the Chicago Indie film scene working on shorts like The Crossing (2020), Perfectly Sane (2025), Wild Party (2025) and I Only Sleep When The Room Is Pitch Black (2025). Isabella has worked under Chicago based makeup artist Anthony Kosar learning more of the makeup profession and learning skills like laying beards and applying prosthetics to create characters/monsters. Isabella's passion for storytelling was nurtured by the teaching artists at PML and she thrilled to join guests at the Celebration of Authors gala to share more of her journey, and to celebrate creatives of all ages in Chicago.

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...