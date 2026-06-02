Broadwayworld Names Rachel Weinberg Chicago Co-Lead Editor

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BroadwayWorld has named Rachel Weinberg Co-Lead Editor and Theater Critic of BroadwayWorld Chicago, formalizing a shared editorial leadership structure for one of the outlet's largest and busiest markets. Weinberg steps into the role alongside Misha Davenport, who continues as Co-Lead Editor.

A Chicago native, Weinberg joined the BroadwayWorld Chicago team in 2014 and has spent the past 12 years covering the city's theater scene as a critic and editor. By day, she is a content marketing strategist, writer, and editor in the B2B tech industry. She holds a master's degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and an undergraduate degree in Communication from the University of Pennsylvania. Weinberg has previously worked in digital marketing for Goodman Theatre and as a marketing apprentice for Roundabout Theatre Company in New York City. She can be found online at RachelWeinbergReviews.com.

"After 12 years on the BroadwayWorld Chicago team, I'm thrilled to take on the role of Co-Lead Editor and Critic," said Weinberg. "I'm excited to further my passion and expertise in theater criticism in this new capacity. I look forward to continuing to be a champion for Chicago theater!"

The new structure shares editorial oversight and assignment responsibilities across the team, supporting continued growth in a market with a high volume of theater activity year-round.

"Since joining the BroadwayWorld Chicago team in 2014, Rachel has established herself as one of the city's most respected and insightful theater critics," said Davenport. "At a time when arts journalism faces increasing challenges and many media outlets are reducing cultural coverage, I am excited to partner with Rachel to further elevate BroadwayWorld Chicago's reporting and criticism. Together, we look forward to shining an even brighter spotlight on Chicago's extraordinary theater community—one of the most dynamic, innovative, and celebrated theater scenes in the world."

Misha Davenport is the Co-Lead Editor for BroadwayWorld Chicago and a Chicago-based freelance writer, blogger, critic, and singer with a lifelong passion for the performing arts. He studied playwriting at Michigan State University under the late Arthur Athanason. Davenport has covered the Chicago theater scene since 2001, first with the Chicago Sun-Times until 2012 and with BroadwayWorld Chicago since, building a combined total of more than two decades on the beat. A fierce advocate for live performance, he champions theater in all its forms—from innovative productions in intimate 50-seat storefront venues to major Broadway tours and blockbuster musicals.

"As theater coverage declines across the country, we're proud that BroadwayWorld has been able to fill the gap with an incredible team of local contributors. Both Rachel and Misha are deeply respected critics in their own right, and the fact that Chicago has so much theater happening that we need to expand our local leadership speaks to the strength of that scene," said BroadwayWorld VP of Operations Allison Henry.

For BroadwayWorld Chicago Editorial questions, reach out to regional [at] broadwayworld.com.

For all Chicago sales queries, please email Dianna Garten at dianna [at] broadwayworld.com