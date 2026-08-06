AMERICAN SON and More Set for Ghostlight Ensemble 10th Season

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Ghostlight Ensemble has revealed its 10th Season. The 2026-2027 season will feature two mainstage productions, a play for young audiences and the return of Ghostlight's popular co-production with The Driehaus Museum, Holiday Spirits: A Collection of Victorian Yuletide Ghost Stories, now in its third year.

American Son

Ghostlight will present its first full production, American Son written by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Ebby Offord, in September at Friendship Community Place in Jefferson Park.

In American Son, an estranged biracial couple must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop incident. Their disparate histories and backgrounds inform their assumptions as they try to find out what happened to their son.

The show is led by Ensemble Member Courtney Marie as Kendra and Ensemble Member Khenmu Menu-Ra as Lt. Stokes with Shane Novoa Rhoades as Scott and Derek Preston Ray as Larkin. Understudies are Terah Jene, Eric K. Roberts, Kyle Roth and Ryan Ken.

The production team includes Stage Manager Hailey Piorek, Scenic and Props Designer Adri Andreolas, Sound Designer Jaden Leverett and Costume Designer Andrés Mota. The show is produced by Ensemble Members Justin Broom, Courtney Marie, Chad Wise and Holly Robison.

The production runs Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. September 18 through October 4, 2026, at Friendship Community Place (5150 N Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL 60630). There will be a preview performance on Thursday, September 17 and an understudy performance on Monday, September 28. Tickets will be on sale soon.

In mid-December, Ghostlight and the Driehaus Museum will present the return of Holiday Spirits: A Collection of Victorian Yuletide Ghost Stories, a multi-story and multi-storied immersive, site-specific adaptation of classic Victorian ghost stories at the museum. In its third year, the production will feature a new story for returning audience members. Be prepared to move through the mansion with the actors as they uncover these otherworldly visitors.

Performances will take place on Thursday, December 10 and Friday, December 11. The show always sells out quickly so sign up for the Driehaus and/or Ghostlight mailing lists to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

In the spring, Ghostlight will present its second mainstage production, the world premiere of a new musical written by Ensemble Member Chad Wise, Yankovic!: A Parody Musical About A Musical Parodist. The show will be led by Ensemble Members Christopher Paul Mueller as "Weird Al" Yankovic and Jean E. Mueller-Burr. Yankovic! will run April 8-25, 2027, at Movement on Montrose (2951 W. Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618) in Albany Park.

Wise has an extensive resume when it comes to musical parodies, including Boomstick! A Musical Parody of Darkness, Miyagi! A Karate Kid Musical and The Texas Chainsaw Musical (not THAT one). He returns to the parody stage after over a decade to bring you a hilarious and heartfelt look at a True American Icon.

Finally, Ghostlight will close out its season in the summer of 2027 with its Nightlight Production for Young Audiences, A Shaggy Dog Story written by Ensemble Member Christine Marie. The original story follows a group of young children as they help take care of a neighbor's dog. Along the way they learn about responsibility, teamwork and the importance of always having treats in your pockets. The show will take place in the NorthCenter Town Square.

In addition, Ghostlight has several special events planned, including a cabaret, another installment of the For Your (Re)Consideration staged reading series, which explores the works of historically overlooked female writers, as well as Happy Hour 3: A Staged Reading of Short Plays Set in Bars, which will kick off the season on Tuesday, August 25.

Happy Hour will feature eight new stories by writers from the greater Chicago area and across the Midwest, as well as other lands far beyond. Writers from around the world submitted more than 250 scripts for consideration. Details on the plays will be available soon on our website.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at My Buddy's (4416 North Clark St., Chicago, IL 60640). There is a suggested donation of $5 at the door, which will help fund our upcoming season. The past two iterations have been standing room only, so G.E.T. there early if you want a seat!

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