27th Annual ENGLEWOOD JAZZ FESTIVAL to Return to Hamilton Park in Chicago

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. Sign Up

The 27th Annual Englewood Jazz Festival, presented by Live the Spirit Residency, returns to Chicago's historic Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd Street on September 17–19, 2026.

This year's festival celebrates the next generation of creative musicians while honoring the centennial legacies of Oscar Brown Jr., John Coltrane, and Miles Davis. All music performed will be original compositions by the featured artists.

Founded in 1999 by acclaimed saxophonist and composer Ernest Dawkins, the Englewood Jazz Festival has become one of Chicago's premier cultural events, serving as a vital platform for creative expression, artistic excellence, community engagement, and cultural unity. Through free performances, educational activities, and intergenerational collaborations, the festival continues to showcase the rich tradition of (Jazz), Great Black Music while inspiring new generations of artists and audiences across Chicago.

"The Englewood Jazz Festival has always been about bringing people together through original music, honoring the masters who came before us while creating space for the next generation to find its own voice. As we celebrate 27 years, we're excited to welcome our community for a weekend that reflects the creativity, resilience, and collective spirit that make Chicago one of the great jazz cities in the world." - Ernest Dawkins, Festival Founder

The weekend will feature performances by both jazz legends and next-generation artists. Events take place indoors on Sep 17 and 18 and outdoors on September 19 rain or shine, moving indoors in case of inclement weather. Some seating is provided, but attendees are advised to bring their own chairs, blankets, picnics, and an appetite for the kind of music that uplifts and transforms the human spirit! Further information is available online or by calling (773) 789-4227.

This year's festival begins on Thursday with sets by Julius Tucker and Live the Spirit Residency Expanded Ensemble.

Friday night features performances by Jeremiah Hunt and Kevin King.

Moving outside on Saturday, the Festival will celebrate its Young Masters; together with sets by Ernest Dawkins' New Horizons Redux, Maggie and Africa Brown, Dakarai Barclay, and New Continuum Ensemble with Marquis Hill, featuring Braxton Cook.

Additionally, as part of this event, to honor those whose work has helped shape and strengthen the foundation of jazz in Chicago, the annual Spirit of Jazz Awards will be presented to recipients to be announced.

Complete Schedule

Thursday, September 17

Hamilton Park Fieldhouse (Indoors)

5:30 p.m. — Julius Tucker Trio

6:30 p.m. — Live the Spirit Residency Expanded Ensemble featuring Dee Alexander

Composer Ernest Dawkins' acclaimed work Fannie Lou Hamer: No One Could Contain Her returns following its debut during UNESCO International Jazz Day celebrations. Blending spirituals, jazz improvisation, and spoken word, the performance chronicles the life and legacy of civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer.

Friday, September 18

Hamilton Park Fieldhouse (Indoors)

5:30 p.m. — Jeremiah Hunt Quartet

6:30 p.m. — Kevin King Quartet featuring Bobby Broom, John Tate, and Frank Morrison

Saturday, September 19

Hamilton Park (Outdoors)

12:00-1:00 p.m. — The Young Masters

Under the direction of Ernest Dawkins.

1:10-2:10 p.m. — Ernest Dawkins New Horizons Ensemble Redux

2:20-3:20 p.m. — The Brown Sisters: Maggie Brown and Africa Brown

A special tribute to their father, Oscar Brown Jr.

3:20-3:30 p.m. — Spirit of Jazz Awards

3:35-4:45 p.m. — Dakarai Barclay Quartet

Featuring original compositions celebrating the lives and musical legacies of Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and Sonny Rollins.

5:00-6:00 p.m. — New Continuum Ensemble with Marquis Hill, featuring Braxton Coo

Live The Spirit Residency is a not-for-profit organization that produces the Englewood Jazz Festival. Ernest Dawkins is the Executive Director of the organization and the Festival.

This 26 year old organization has the full support of the Englewood community including State Senator Mattie Hunter, State Representative Sonya Harper, The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, and the City Arts program of the Department of Cultural Affairs. Our Englewood Jazz Festival is generally generously supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, SEIU, and Grow Greater Englewood.

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming