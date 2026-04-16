STARS AND STRIPES SPECTACULAR To Be Presented By Charlotte Symphony Orchestra And Charlotte Knights

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The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, Charlotte Knights, and WBT have announced Charlotte’s Stars and Stripes Spectacular, a July 4, 2026 event at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The program will feature a live concert by the Charlotte Symphony, conducted by Music Director Kwamé Ryan, followed by the WBT SkyShow fireworks display. The event is presented in coordination with Charlotte Center City Partners as a citywide celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The concert will highlight a range of American music, including orchestral works, jazz, film scores, and patriotic selections. The program will include John Williams’s “Adventures on Earth” from E.T., music from George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, selections from Dvořák’s New World Symphony, as well as “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “America the Beautiful.”

“It’s a privilege to be part of this community celebration alongside the extraordinary musicians of the Charlotte Symphony, and to share music that reflects so many facets of the American sound,” said Ryan. “Moments like this are about coming together, and we welcome Charlotte to experience its Orchestra in action, right in the heart of the city.”

Charlotte Knights Executive Vice President and COO Dan Rajkowski said the event will bring the community together at the team’s home venue. “Members of the community will gather together at a ballpark that represents the tradition of America’s pastime and celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary, with an iconic performance from the Charlotte Symphony and Charlotte’s grandest WBT SkyShow to date.”

Following the concert, the WBT SkyShow will serve as the evening’s finale. The event marks the twelfth time the Knights and News Talk 1110 WBT/99.3 FM have presented the fireworks display at Truist Field since the venue opened in 2014.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Charlotte’s Stars and Stripes Spectacular will go on sale April 17 at 12:00 p.m. through CharlotteKnights.com.

Prices start at $25.