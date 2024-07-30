Meet Audra McDonald With Two Tickets to GYPSY Through Charity Buzz Auction

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Charity Buzz is launching an auction, giving you the opportunity to receive two tickets to see Six-time Tony Winner Audra McDonald play Rose in Gypsy on Broadway.

The auction will close on August 8. The experience will occur within the following date range(s): Nov 25, 2024 to Apr 30, 2025.

The bid is valid for two people, and the event will include a smi-private meet and greet for brief photo opp and hello. Bid HERE.

Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry as both a singer and an actor. The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy, in 2015 she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people and received a National Medal of Arts—America’s highest honor for achievement in the field—from President Barack Obama. In addition to her Tony-winning performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill—the role that also served as the vehicle for her Olivier Award-nominated 2017 debut in London’s West End—she has appeared on Broadway in The Secret Garden; Marie Christine (Tony nomination); Henry IV; 110 in the Shade (Tony nomination); Shuffle Along, or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed; and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (Tony nomination).

Comments