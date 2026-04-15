Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of HAIRSPRAY at Fulton Theatre

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Change the world, one dance step at a time! Watch a first look video of Hairspray at Fulton Theatre. The musical runs from April 10 through May 3, 2026.

You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, this smash-hit musical tells the story of spirited teen Tracy Turnblad, whose dream of dancing on The Corny Collins Show leads her on a journey to challenge the status quo and advocate for racial integration. Piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance, and infectious songs like "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical is a celebration of diversity, unity, and the power of change.