Video: First Look at HAIRSPRAY at Fulton Theatre

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Fulton Theatre has released first look footage of HAIRSPRAY, the Tony Award-winning musical now playing through May 3, 2026 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in partnership with Maine State Music Theatre.

With a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the eight-time Tony winner, including Best Musical, follows one girl's inspiring dream to dance against the backdrop of a changing 1950s America. The production is directed and choreographed by Kenneth E. Ingram, with music direction by David Fiorello and associate choreography by Christopher Page-Sanders.

The creative team includes Jeffrey D. Kmiec (scenic design), Cody Von Ruden (costumes), Sam Biondolillo (lighting), Josh Allamon (sound), Kevin S. Foster II (wigs), Luis Garcia (video), and Katelin Walsko (props). Mark Johnson serves as production stage manager.

Special performances include an accessibility performance on April 18 featuring audio description, ASL interpretation, and open captions, as well as an audio description and open captions performance on April 22. A Teen Lounge event is scheduled for April 16 at 5:15 p.m. for students in grades 6 through 12.

HAIRSPRAY runs approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes including a 20-minute intermission. For tickets and information, visit the Fulton Theatre box office at 12 North Prince Street, Lancaster, PA, or call (717) 397-7425.