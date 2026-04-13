THE BOYS IN THE BAND Will Close Open Stage's 40th Season in May

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Drunken confrontations. Personal insecurities. Complex relationships. Open Stage closes its milestone 40th season with a landmark American play. The Boys in the Band by Mart Crowley invites audiences into a charged birthday gathering set in pre-Stonewall New York City, where witty banter, hidden insecurities, and long-held resentments surface over the course of one unforgettable evening.

Michael hosts a birthday celebration for his sharp-tongued friend Harold, assembling a lively group of companions along with an unexpected “gift”: a naïve hustler known as Cowboy. But as the drinks flow and tensions rise, the party takes a dramatic turn when an uninvited guest arrives, forcing each character to confront uncomfortable truths.

Originally premiering in 1968, The Boys in the Band broke new ground by placing the lives of gay men center stage — unapologetically and without compromise. A true theatrical game-changer, Crowley's landmark play helped spark a cultural shift by presenting gay men's lives honestly in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them. Nearly six decades later, the play remains both sharply funny and deeply human, offering a powerful snapshot of identity, friendship, and belonging.

Directed by Stuart Landon, the production focuses on the relationships and emotional honesty at the heart of the play.

“This is a play about friendship, vulnerability, and the masks we wear. Themes that remain just as relevant today,” said Landon. “It's funny, uncomfortable, compassionate, and ultimately deeply human. We're honored to close our 40th season with a work that has had such a profound impact on American theatre.”

The production features scenic design by Kalina Barrett, transforming the stage into a New York City apartment, and costumes by Jacob Schlenker that help bring the characters and era to life. The creative team also includes Production Stage Manager Stacy Reck, Assistant Stage Managers Chris Krahulec and Evelyn Dorman, Lighting Designer Tristan Stasiulis, Prop Master Rachel Landon, and Sound Designer Anthony Pieruccini.

A talented ensemble cast brings this iconic work to life, featuring Brad Barkdoll (Cowboy), Calian Byard (Emory), TJ Creedon (Michael), Joshua Dorsheimer (Harold), Bobby Downey (Hank), Zach Haines (Donald), Marcus McGhee (Bernard), Cory Metcalf (Larry), Jason Samarin (Alan), with swing understudies Ethan Hommel, Joseph Chubb, and Malcolm Xtra.