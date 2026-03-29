Review: OKLAHOMA! at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

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Giddy-up! Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre brings the Rogers and Hammerstein classic, Oklahoma to the Lancaster stage. This landmark show is often considered the granddaddy of the modern musical, and with good reason. It is one of the first (and best) shows to cohesively blend song, story, and dance to advance the plot.

Connor Raposa is well-cast as Curly the rugged cowboy with a soft heart. Raposa has a friendly disposition and plays his character as confident, yet approachable. Jenna Willet starts as Laurey, the playful young miss, who enjoys the attention of the men folk, but sometimes gets in over her head. Willet did a fine job of alternating between portraying the character’s sassy, confident exterior, and a reluctant, fearful interior.

Cody Howard plays villain, Jud Fry with maximum creepiness. His hesitant movement, slouched posture and lack of eye contact causes audience distrust and caution towards him, without leaning into a bad guy caricature.

Oklahoma is an especially strong show for supporting characters and Dutch Apple’s production is no exception. Caroline Bowers is delightful as the quirky, opinionated Ado Annie. She brings great humor and attitude to the part.

Speaking of humor, Zach Ryan’s portrayal as Ali Hakim was an absolute riot. He has excellent comic timing, and his portrayal shows great depth. He totally sidesteps any and all potential Middle Eastern stereotypes. Instead (in my opinion), he is simply a local con man trying to seem more exotic and mysterious than he actually is.

Finally, Tricia Corcoran is a lot of fun as Aunt Eller. She reflects great wisdom and strength in her portrayal. In fact, I find it interesting and under-appreciated how bold, smart and confident all of the females are portrayed in a show that is over 80 years old. It reflects the sense of independence and ruggedness required of Midwesterners of that era.

Ford Hauser serves as both director and choreographer and does a fine job with both. His interpretation of the classic dream ballet was well-done. For whatever reason, I do feel that the stage looked cramped at times, especially during numbers involving the entire cast. This is ironic, since Oklahoma! deals with themes of freedom, exploration, and expansion.

As usual, A. Scott Williams does a great job as conductor of the show’s five-piece orchestra. It’s a shame the off-stage musicians do not always get the recognition or appreciation that they deserve.

Oklahoma! is an iconic musical that still holds up pretty well today. It does run a little on the long side, especially considering that the plot conflicts are relatively low-stakes. However, those factors do not detract from the audience’s appreciation of the extremely catchy melodies, festive dance numbers, and genuinely funny dialogue. Saddle up and go see this classic show.

Reader Reviews

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