Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE 2026 at Various Venues In Harrisburg

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Every mid July Harrisburg hosts their Fringe that showcases so many talented artists, some who travel from states away. Each year these artists perform or create the most amazing shows and art for us to enjoy across many venues in downtown Harrisburg. This year was no different. I was able to catch shows on Thursday, Friday and Sunday which I have compiled together. If you missed Fringe this year, I did my best to include a way to check out the work of the artists I did see. If you want more information on the artists that were showcased, you can visit the Harrisburg Fringe website, www.hbgfringe.com.

Empty Night - Hattimatim-Team Inc

Empty Night is a beautiful and vulnerable story shared between enemies. This pair does a fantastic job mirroring one another and painting their stories. The entire show you are realizing how quickly the world changes and how experiences and stories evolve.

This is a must see! For more information on the show and company you can visit: https://www.hattimatim-team.com/fringe-2026

Sir Thomas Madden Jr - Jeff Madden & Paul Livingston

This comedy duo is hilarious from the moment the lights first go up. Each skit you find yourself laughing at the absurdity. These gentlemen use their wit and their expressions masterfully to continue the laughs. Their skits also weave in jokes from former skits adding an extra layer of comedy. Expect to not stop laughing until their final bows.

If you missed this show you can check out these gentlemen on instagram @sirthomasmaddenjr

Genius, Madness & Murder: Tales of the Scandalous Family of John Wilkes Booth - Dawn Truax

This is a fantastic one woman show that dives into the Booth family, yes that one. Truax portrays Asia Booth Clarke, the elder sister of John Wilkes, and she whisks you back in time to recall some family tales. It is fascinating to hear about the moments that led up to the famous end of the Booth family. She brilliantly weaves the tales together using a few props from the chest of her father's theater days. The entire time you can't help but be captivated and learn about the madness and scandals.

You can check out Dawn Truax on instagram for more information @dawntruax

Man Oh Man - Company Members: Bryanna Urban, Derek Talon, Jaime Thompson, Michelina McGrady, and Mia Vera with musical artists Alec Reich

This show is a beautiful story that was told via dance and song of life and creation. The entire ensemble was talented and had wonderful chemistry that made the story have another layer of depth. Each moment was wonderfully choreographed and showcased wonderful moments of life and the unique journey we all go on. An especially touching moment was the mother daughter portion, it was so sweet and innocent in the best possible way.

For additional information on this group and their other performances you can visit : https://www.fullcirclestudios.org/fringefest2026







Fears for Queers - Josh Dorsheimer

This production is 4 horror shorts that are campy, hilarious, full of hilarious jokes, with an amazing ensemble that had great chemistry. The talkshow style bumpers were fantastic giving it a fun cohesive feel. This reviewer's favorite part was the great use of the old school horror angles and edit styles which added to the humor.

You can also see other fantastic art Joshua Dorsheimer creates here: https://linktr.ee/JoshDorsheimer?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQPNTY3MDY3MzQzMzUyNDI3AAGn2gdigOOx_cTV9JzOKgTve1OPHxyAZ8u7-RFeXcDUdwfF9lSu8cg5_r8zT1U_aem_KE_hmSmIzjNSB-N4XB_U3Q







Accordion Ryan - Ryan Simpson

This show is one you should not miss! Ryan keeps the energy high through the entire show. The variety of songs he performs is amazing, that you are going to end up singing and dancing along. Do not be afraid to join in on the fun because Ryan uses the space wonderfully, helping you sing and dance along. He also has some fantastic originals as well! Come see this hilarious show while you can!

If you can't make Fringe or if you want to find what else Ryan is up to you can give him a follow on Instagram @accordion_ryan

Shangri-la-la - Mike Meier

This show that depicts the journey of Sigfried and Roy and how fame and fortune is not all glitz and glam. The original songs are fun and flashy in true Vegas fashion with larger than life characters. It is a fun and new perspective on the duo and how they rose to fame.

For more information on this glitz and glam you can visit: https://themikemeier.com/shangri-la-la-la-musical

Death Threat - Rima Parikh

This one woman stand up show is hilarious and oh so relatable. Rima is amazing at keeping you laughing between the dark humor and her use of slides. The slides are the perfect addition to help aid her tell the story, while also keeping the humor rolling.

If you missed this fantastic show you can check out Rima at her website: https://www.rimaparikh.com/





Dealbreaker - Lauren Kee

Dealbreaker is a fun one woman show that everyone can relate to. It talks about the trials and tribulations of dating on the apps and how hard it is for people to accept you, especially if you have herpes. Lauren takes you on her journey of accepting yourself and finding love in this crazy world. She is funny and has amazing timing.

If you missed out on this show, check Lauren out here: https://linktr.ee/laurentellsstories?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQPNTY3MDY3MzQzMzUyNDI3AAGnae2HqhBKm8MU2sA4bZk3GPYjewTKG7MZmlfeuvGe2q1GpxpdiDZhkB4jBEk_aem_XlWuVHutBzK3QDbZ1RE_Vg





Guilty Pleasure - Amanda Melhuish

Guilty Pleasure is an endearing show that is about learning about who you are and what you enjoy. Also this show is about learning to love all the parts of you that you are conditioned to hate and that there is no wrong way to love. Amanda has no shortage of jokes and physical humor that will make you laugh and relate to the journey.

If you missed this amazing show, please check out for future shows and information: https://linktr.ee/amandahasbangs?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAb21jcATJwGFleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA81NjcwNjczNDMzNTI0MjcAAacBHxXlI-hHJlfuOCPORXiJbha0RlksSmhotcVQoH1uF6Qr7UBLq4OKBUUVdg_aem_6JnMzA-FNp3_57XImd2Qng





fruits. - Alex Winnick

This is a wonderfully written and performed show. The whole show is absurdly funny with how Alex is questioning fruits. Keeping him on the topic is another story entirely, which is executed wonderfully by adding different characters he queries and they lead him down rabbit holes that circle right back. This show makes you think just as much as it makes you laugh from the fruit jokes and puns.

If you missed this fruity show, you can find what Alex is up to on instagram @alex._winnick



Amish Country Queer - Colleen C Brady & Brady Pappas

This short documentary is something that should be shouted from the rooftops. It highlights how the LGBTIQA+ are meant to be celebrated as they are and where they are in the world. The documentary showcases Brady Pappas and their work as a photographer and their journey of finding themselves and learning how to thrive. It was beautifully created and edited to highlight this community and the talent of Brady's work. After the screening the director Colleen C Brady and Brady Pappas dove deeper into this project and how it is evolving and how it has grown into this beautiful community.

If you missed this piece, please check out their Instagrams to find Brady's photography and how Amish Country Queers is turning into a full feature length documentary.

@amishcountryqueer

@bradypappas

Next year, I will make sure my calendar is clear to see more than the 12 shows I did get to enjoy. By the way, next year’s dates are July 15-18, 2027 so you can clear your calendars as well. Again if you want more information on the artists I had the pleasure of seeing, you can visit the Fringe website. Also my fellow reviewer Andrea Stephenson also saw some amazing shows, you can find her review and see her thoughts.

Article Photo credit: Reina Ercilia Aguilar Wooden (Reina 76 Artist)

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