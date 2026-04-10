Hershey Symphony Orchestra Will Perform CZECH, PLEASE! to Close Season

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The Hershey Symphony Orchestra will present “Czech, Please!” at the newly-renovated Hershey Theatre Saturday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. Maestro Greg Woodbridge will lead the orchestra on a vibrant journey through the music of Bohemia, showcasing the rich traditions of Czech composers such as Bedřich Smetana and Antonín Dvořák. Joining the Symphony is Dara Morales of The Philadelphia Orchestra, performing the breathtaking Bruch Violin Concerto. This concert promises an exhilarating close to a season of musical exploration.

Violinist Dara Morales joined The Philadelphia Orchestra as assistant principal second violin at the start of the 2007-08 season. Prior to that she performed with the Utah Symphony and Opera, where she served as principal second violin. She has previously held the positions of principal second violin and interim associate concertmaster of the Puerto Rico Symphony and concertmaster of the Northern Kentucky Symphony.

As soloist Ms. Morales has performed with the Utah Symphony, the Cincinnati Symphony, the Puerto Rico Symphony, the Bangor Symphony, and the Lancaster Symphony, among others. During the summers she teaches at the Philadelphia International Music Festival and previously had been a regular participant in the Grand Teton Music Festival, the Park City Chamber Music Festival, and the Intermezzo Chamber Series (Salt Lake City). The Hershey Symphony Festival Strings, the symphony's youth orchestra, will also take part in this performance. The youth orchestra, under the direction of Andrew Kurtz, is made up of middle school students from around the region who have been rehearsing together since last fall.