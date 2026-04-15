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The regional premiere of the jukebox musical, & Juliet loudly strutted into the Herhsey Theatre on April 14th, The story is an altenrate take on what might happen to Juliet if she decided not to kill herself along with Romeo. Fabiola Caraballo Qulada is fierce as the title character both in attitude and vocals. Other stad-out performances include Crystal Kellogg as Anne. and Nico Ochoa as May.

While the show is supposed to be a celebration of girl power and independence, I was a little disappointed at the specific choices made by the characters, most specifically Juliet, who runs away to Francre and falls in love with the first guy she sees (again). Other complications soften the blow, but why not create an alternaitve universe where Juliet improves herself or others around her that doesn't rely on a romantic entanglement.

The biggest hits of the ealry 21st century serve as the soundtrack for the show. The cast sings the hits of Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and more. What you may or may not know is that all of these tunes were written by the same man, Max Martin. Although his name might not be famiiar to you, his output definitely is. The program celebrates that he has written 27 #1 hits. He was referred to as "The Shakespeare of Pop"!

This show is fun and funny. It has something for everyone, and it doesn't hurt that characters belt some of the biggest and best Millennial hits. Playing Herhsey now through April 19.

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