HAIR Will Come to Gretna Theatre This Summer

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This summer, Gretna Theatre will present the Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical HAIR. Running July 23 through August 2, the production will be directed by Gretna Theatre Producing Artistic Director Michael Philip O'Brien.

Bursting with energy, heart, and rebellion, HAIR captures the spirit of the 1960s counterculture while continuing to resonate with audiences today. Featuring unforgettable songs including “Aquarius,” “Hair,” “Good Morning Starshine,” and “Let the Sunshine In,” the iconic musical celebrates community, freedom and self-expression.

“We are so excited to bring this show to the Gretna Theatre audience,” said director Michael Philip O'Brien. “HAIR is a groundbreaking piece that still feels relevant. It reminds us of the enduring power of young people to create change and imagine a more compassionate world. Its message of love and speaking truth to power is just as poignant today as when it was written.”

Joining O'Brien is choreographer Joshua William Green, a Lancaster-based director, choreographer, actor, and recording artist whose movement-driven approach helps bring the energy and spirit of HAIR to life.

Leading the cast are Brad Myer as Claude, Matthew Carter as Berger, and Lea Sevola as Sheila. They are joined by Michael Ray Fisher as Hud, Stephanie Zandra as Dionne, Phoebe Gavula as Jeanie, Alec Diem as Woof, Carly Paige Lafferty as Crissy, Charis Milan as Ronny, and TJ Creedon as Margaret Mead. Rounding out “The Tribe” are Gretna Theatre's seasonal apprentices: Kylah Frazier, Bryce Gray, Annika Locke, Maggie McClure, Donovan Molloy, and Callaghan Petrosky. Combined, these performers have Broadway, national tour, regional theatre, and award-winning credits from across the country.

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