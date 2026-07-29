ANNE OF GREEN GABLES to Open at Servant Stage This Fall

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Servant Stage will present Anne of Green Gables from September 4–27 at the High Performing Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite School. Based on L.M. Montgomery's beloved novel, the family musical celebrates imagination, belonging, and the transformative power of love and friendship.

Directed by Johnathan Bauer, the production features a cast of more than 40 performers, a full orchestra, period costumes, and scenic elements that bring the village of Avonlea on Prince Edward Island to life.

When Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert set out to adopt a young boy to help on their farm, they instead welcome the spirited Anne Shirley, an imaginative orphan whose curiosity and optimism gradually win over the hearts of the community. Filled with humor and warmth, Anne of Green Gables is a timeless story about friendship, family, and finding beauty in everyday life.

"Anne reminds us that our greatest strengths are often the very qualities that make us different," said Bauer. "Her imagination, resilience, and unwavering hope inspire us to embrace life's joys and challenges with courage and wonder."

In keeping with Servant Stage's mission to make live theatre accessible to all, all performances will be offered on a pay-what-you-will basis.

Performances run September 4–27 at the High Performing Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster.



Photo Credit: Anne- Josephine Sirinides

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