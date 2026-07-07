The Sebastians Will Bring OVER THE ALPS to Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

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The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will continue its 28th season with Over the Alps, a concert by The Sebastians, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7 PM at Christ Episcopal Church, Cooperstown.

Over the Alps traces a musical journey that begins in seventeenth-century Venice with Dario Castello, whose experimental sonatas helped pioneer the dramatic "stylus fantasticus," and Girolamo Frescobaldi's virtuosic toccatas. From there, the ensemble crosses the Alps to explore how the Italian style took root and transformed across Europe: in the dazzling violin writing of Salzburg's Heinrich Biber, the contrapuntal mastery of J.S. Bach, the elegant trio sonatas of Arcangelo Corelli in Rome, and the cosmopolitan blend of Italian, German, and English influences in George Frideric Handel's London-era work. The program concludes back in Venice with Antonio Vivaldi's exhilarating variations on La Folia, bringing the ensemble's journey through the voices of the Baroque to a brilliant close.

Known for their versatility in programming and instrumentation, The Sebastians have performed across the United States at distinguished venues including Princeton University, Yale University, the Gretna Music Festival, the Chamber Music Society of Detroit, and Capital Region Classical, among others.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 (Option 1; $2 service fee per phone order).

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