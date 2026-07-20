THE LISBON TRAVIATA to Open at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, NY

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Bridge Street Theatre will present Terrence McNally's acclaimed drama "The Lisbon Traviata," running August 6-16, 2026. Set in Manhattan at the height of the AIDS crisis, "The Lisbon Traviata" follows four gay men navigating love, friendship, jealousy, and loss as the epidemic reshapes their lives. Funny, devastating, and deeply human, McNally's acclaimed drama reveals how our deepest passions can both unite us and drive us apart.

Bridge Street Theatre's production is directed and designed by John Sowle and stars Jeff Brackett as Mike, Timothy Dunn as Mendy, M. Damon Hawkins as Paul, and Michael Raver as Stephen.

First produced Off-Broadway in 1989, "The Lisbon Traviata" is widely regarded as one of McNally's defining works. Both hilarious and heartbreaking, the play remains a powerful portrait of love, friendship, identity, and the enduring role of art in helping us understand ourselves and one another. Performances run Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM, August 6-16, 2026. Tickets: Adults $30 • Students $25

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