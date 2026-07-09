Spotlight: Oklahoma! at The Glimmerglass Festival

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You heard it here first – it’s a cowboy summer! Broadway’s Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, The Lion King) stars as the spirited farm girl Laurey in this shining new production of an American classic. Join us at The Glimmerglass Festival inCooperstown, New Yorkfor your favorite catchy showtunes, big dance numbers, and a slow burn romance that audiences have been rooting for since 1943. (And yes – there will be lassoes!)

A BRAND-NEW PRODUCTION DIRECTED BY Francesca Zambello

Shereen Pimentel takes the Glimmerglass stage as Laurey, following acclaimed turns as Maria in West Side Story (Broadway, 2020), Eva Perón in Evita(American Repertory Theater, 2023) and Jellylorum in Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Perelman Arts Center, 2024).